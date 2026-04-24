How to Avoid the Social Security Earnings Penalty If You're Still Working in 2026

Key Points

Some people who work while on Social Security are subject to an earnings test.

Exceeding its limit could mean having benefits withheld.

Knowing how this aspect of Social Security works could help you strategize and know what to expect.

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There are some people who retire and pledge to never work again. And if you're one of them, that's understandable. After a long career, the last thing you may want to think about is reporting to a job, even if it's just part-time.

But for some retirees, working is a good thing. It can lend to better mental health, structure, and financial stability.

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Plus, work can serve as a social outlet. You can interact with colleagues and, depending on the nature of the job, customers.

If you're going to work while collecting Social Security, though, it's important to know how the program's earnings test work. The earnings test doesn't apply to everyone, but its rules are fairly strict.

Understanding the Social Security earnings test

The Social Security earnings test only applies to workers who are collecting benefits without having reached full retirement age, which is 67 for people born in 1960 or later.

As a reminder, you can collect Social Security as early as age 62. But you don't get your benefits reduction-free unless you wait until full retirement age to file.

If you're below full retirement age this year, there are two specific earnings limits you need to keep mind:

If you won't reach full retirement age at all this year, the earnings-test limit is $24,480 . Beyond that point, you'll have $1 in Social Security withheld per $2 of earnings.

. Beyond that point, you'll have $1 in Social Security withheld per $2 of earnings. If you'll reach full retirement age by the end of the year, the earnings-test limit is $65,160. Beyond that threshold, you'll have $1 in Social Security withheld per $3 of earnings.

Keep in mind that the earnings test only accounts for wages from a job. Earnings in the form of dividends or retirement plan withdrawals don't count toward your limit.

You should also know that withheld benefits for exceeding the earnings test are not lost forever. Once you reach full retirement age, your monthly payments will be recalculated. And the missing money will be repaid to you in the form of larger monthly checks. But in the near term, your Social Security payments could shrink or even disappear completely if you earn too much money.

Manage your income strategically

If you plan to claim Social Security before reaching full retirement age and you also intend to work, managing your income carefully could help you avoid withheld benefits.

The first part of the equation is reading up on the earnings-test limits. The numbers above apply to 2026 only and are likely to change in the future.

Next, try to manage your hours and income accordingly if you don't want benefits withheld. If you're not reaching full retirement age this year and are trying to stay below the $24,480 limit, aim for a maximum income of $2,000 per month to play it safe. If you find a job paying $20 an hour, that means you shouldn't work more than 100 hours per month, or 25 hours per week, give or take.

If you earn freelance income, another strategy you can use is deferring income. Say you're 63 and collecting Social Security. Let's also say you earn a steady $2,000 a month, only in December, your freelance income doubles.

You may be able to defer some of that income to the following calendar year by invoicing on the 31st of the month or even the 1st of the next month, thereby avoiding withheld benefits. You may also be able to deduct expenses against your earnings to reduce your net income, which could help you avoid exceeding the earnings-test limit.

Even though benefits withheld under Social Security's earnings test are not lost forever, having your checks shrink in the near term could mess up your cash flow and budget. So it's important to plan around the earnings test and make sure you understand the rules involved.

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