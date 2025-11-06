How To Avoid the ‘Paycheck-to-Paycheck Trap,’ According to Experts

Living paycheck to paycheck can feel like running on a treadmill that never stops. No matter how fast you go, you’re not really moving forward with your finances.

According to Newsweek, the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck is soaring. And new research by Pymnts Intelligence found that 38% of individuals said they anticipated switching jobs this year, and that jumped to 56% for those living paycheck to paycheck with issues paying bills.

“The paycheck-to-paycheck trap is less about income alone and more about structure,” said Michael Foguth, founder and president of Foguth Financial Group. “I’ve worked with clients making six figures who still felt broke because every dollar was spoken for before it even arrived.”

Read Next: Here’s How to Fix Your Budgeting Problems, According to Kumiko Love

Learn More: 9 Low-Effort Ways To Make Passive Income (You Can Start This Week)

The good news? You don’t have to stay stuck in that cycle. GOBankingRates asked financial experts to share practical, real-world advice on how to break free from the paycheck-to-paycheck trap and start building a little breathing room in your budget.

Give Your Money a Purpose on Payday

The first step, according to Foguth, is to reverse the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle by giving money a purpose on payday.

“Automating savings — even if it’s just $50 a week — creates breathing room and starts to shift the mindset from ‘survival’ to ‘growth,'” he said.

When you assign every dollar a job — whether that’s covering bills, padding your emergency fund or saving for something fun — you’re taking control instead of letting your money disappear without direction.

Over time, this small shift builds confidence and clarity. You’ll start to see patterns in your spending, find areas to trim and feel more intentional with every paycheck.

It’s not about having more money; it’s about making the money you do have work smarter for you.

Find Out: 4 Moves to Make if You Can’t Pay All Your Bills this Month

Reduce Expenses

According to Jimmy Fuentes, consultant at California Hard Money Lender, expenses is one of the key areas to consider to break free from this monthly cycle. While cutting back on small expenses can help, the real progress often comes from understanding where your money is actually going and making intentional adjustments.

Start by reviewing recurring costs — subscriptions, memberships or services you don’t really use — and redirect that money toward savings or debt payoff.

Then, look for ways to make smarter swaps in your daily routine, like cooking at home more often or negotiating better rates on bills. These tweaks may seem small at first, but together they create momentum, and that’s what helps turn short-term fixes into lasting financial freedom.

Look at Upskilling as Your Best Investment

On the income side, Foguth encourages people to look at upskilling as the most inflation-proof investment they can make.

“A certification, a new credential or even just learning a more in-demand software tool can lead to a 10%-20% salary bump,” he said.

He said one of his clients in their 30s spent $1,200 on a professional license and within six months had negotiated a $12,000 raise. “That’s the kind of move that changes the math, long term,” Foguth said.

The bottom line? The trap is really about inertia, according to Foguth. “If you’re not intentional, every raise gets eaten up by lifestyle creep,” he said. But if you capture those increases and redirect them to savings and debt reduction right away, you can break the cycle much faster than you think.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How To Avoid the ‘Paycheck-to-Paycheck Trap,’ According to Experts

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.