How to Avoid IPO FOMO With Simple Habits as OpenAI, Anthropic, and SpaceX Head to Market

Key Points

Upcoming IPOs like OpenAI and SpaceX can trigger FOMO that leads to rushed, hype-driven decisions.

Simple habits like journaling and peer feedback can slow choices and sharpen your IPO investing process.

10 stocks we like better than Space Exploration Technologies ›

Big-name IPOs can make even disciplined investors feel real FOMO, or fear of missing out. Discover simple habits that slow decisions, surface blind spots, and balance excitement with process. Watch the video below to learn practical ways to stay grounded when hype spikes.

*This video was published on Jun. 17, 2026.

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*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2026.

Alicia Alfiere, MBA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jim Gillies has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jim Mueller, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.