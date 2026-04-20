How Is AVAV Expanding Its Space and Directed Energy Capabilities?

AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV is expanding its presence beyond its core operations by building capabilities in space and directed energy technologies. As defense priorities continue shifting toward more advanced and technology-driven systems, these areas are becoming increasingly important. By moving into these segments, the company is positioning itself to address evolving mission needs while creating new opportunities for long-term growth.



A key part of this strategy is the expansion of its technology capabilities across areas such as space-based systems, advanced communications, electronic warfare tools and directed energy solutions. This broader capability base enables AeroVironment to support more complex defense programs and deliver more integrated solutions, strengthening the overall value of its portfolio while improving its ability to meet diverse customer requirements.



This expansion also opens access to opportunities tied to satellite operations, tracking and secure communications. As demand increases for reliable, connected and responsive systems, AeroVironment is better positioned to support high-priority programs. At the same time, it helps the company build a more diversified and balanced revenue base, reducing reliance on any single area of operation.



While execution remains important, AeroVironment continues aligning these capabilities with its long-term strategy. Its push into space and directed energy is helping strengthen its market position and preparing it to capture future opportunities in an evolving defense landscape.

Companies Expanding Space and Directed Energy Capabilities

The defense sector is focusing on space and directed energy as threats grow more complex and require faster detection and response. These technologies support surveillance, secure communications and precision targeting while improving efficiency and scalability. Companies like L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX and Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC are also advancing in this space.



L3Harris Technologies is expanding its capabilities in space systems, sensing and mission-focused technologies to support evolving defense needs.



Northrop Grumman is actively developing directed energy systems, including high-energy laser technologies, along with advanced sensing and mission solutions for modern defense applications.

Earnings Estimates for AVAV Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings per share suggests a year-over-year decline of 7.62%, and for fiscal 2027, estimates indicate growth of 23.34%.



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AVAV Stock Trading at a Discount

AeroVironment is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 4.39X compared with the industry average of 12.5X.



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AVAV Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, AVAV shares have climbed 32.7% compared with the industry’s 47.2% growth.



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AVAV’s Zacks Rank

AeroVironment currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.