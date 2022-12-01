ARK recognizes that disruptive innovation causes rapid cost declines, cuts across sectors, and spawns further innovation. Through an iterative investment process, combining top-down and bottom-up research, ARK aims to identify innovation early, capitalize on the opportunities, and provide long-term value to investors. In the upcoming webcast, How Autonomous Tech Will Shape the Future, Tasha Keeney, director of investment analysis and institutional strategies at ARK Invest; and Sam Korus, director of research, autonomous technology, and robotics at ARK Invest, will discuss ARK’s research process, how ARK approaches cost decline modeling and company valuations.

ARK Invest will use the autonomous and robotics industries as an example to help showcase this research in action and explore the future of these innovative technologies.

Investors who are interested in the autonomous tech and robotics theme can look to something like the ARK Industrial Innovation ETF (NYSEArca: ARKQ). ARKQ is an actively managed ETF that seeks long-term growth of capital by investing under normal circumstances primarily in domestic and foreign equity securities of autonomous technology and robotics companies that are relevant to the fund’s investment theme of disruptive innovation.

ARKQ's underlying components are focused on and are expected to substantially benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements, and advancements in scientific research related to, among other things, energy, automation and manufacturing, materials, artificial intelligence, and transportation. These companies may develop, produce, or enable autonomous transportation, robotics and automation, 3D printing, energy storage, and space exploration.

"Advancements in robotics, 3D printing, modern infrastructure, space exploration, and energy storage technology are enhancing productivity while reducing costs. ARKQ is focused on the disruptive innovations transforming manufacturing, production, and infrastructure," according to ARK Invest.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about the innovative technology can register for the Friday, December 2 webcast here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.