How Artificial Intelligence Can Boost FDA Approvals for Novel Cancer Treatments

Developing new cancer drugs is a difficult prospect. According to the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, less than 8% of cancer drugs that enter phase 1 clinical trials for U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval actually make it to market.

Of the 1,481 cancer drugs selected for clinical trials between 2000 and 2020, only 115 were approved. That’s a 92.22% rate of failure. Considering the average cost to develop a cancer drug for clinical trials is $650 million, that means billions in wasted supplies, time, equipment, and other resources for pharmaceutical companies.

That cost is only poised to grow unless something significant changes about cancer drug development. In 2020 23.1% of all clinical trials are oncology drug trials, up from 14.8% in 2000, according to Clinicaltrials.gov. In 2021, 1,300 drugs were selected for pre-clinical and clinical trials.

Fortunately, significant changes are indeed coming to cancer drug discovery and development, thanks to the emergence of artificial intelligence. Machine learning algorithms are now empowering a new generation of research that could streamline pharmaceutical companies’ paths to FDA approval, giving them a powerful competitive advantage in a market projected to reach nearly $400 billion in total value by 2027.

The factors complicating FDA approval for cancer pharmaceuticals

The complexity of cancer and the diverse range of patients it affects makes it difficult to assemble a group of test subjects that will all respond well to a clinical trial. What works well in one subject might not work well in another, resulting in unpredictable test results. The following factors make it difficult for pharmaceutical companies to predict treatment outcomes for drug formulations in particular types of cancers or even certain demographics of patients.

Tumor heterogeneity

Tumor heterogeneity refers to the many different types of cells that make up an individual tumor, as well as the organ or tissue that cancer is growing on in the patient’s body. All this information can be difficult to pinpoint at any given time, but what makes it more challenging is that as a cancer grows, its complexity tends to increase over time. As a result, it becomes more difficult to treat cancer as it progresses. That’s why identifying cancer early and destroying all of the tumor cells at once is so important.

Genetic heterogeneity

It’s not just the complexity of the disease that complicates cancer treatment, but also the complexity of patients. Everybody has their own genetic profile, and this genetic heterogeneity means cancer treatments affect individuals of different genetic backgrounds in different ways. In other words, an effective treatment for someone of eastern European descent might not be effective for someone of sub-Saharan African descent, and someone of eastern Asian descent might respond best to a different treatment plan altogether.

Patient lifestyle factors

It is also relevant to know patient lifestyle factors, from where they live to what they eat. Naturally, it’s also important to know if they consume alcohol, nicotine, or any other recreational drugs as well. Further, any prescription medications they take must also be considered before moving forward with a treatment plan. These are just a few of the myriad factors that go into how a patient’s cancer develops and how they may respond to various drug formulations.

Where AI comes into cancer drug development

In order to know what treatments will be most effective, oncologists and researchers must be able to predict treatment outcomes based on all the factors tumor heterogeneity, all the factors that go into genetic heterogeneity, and all the unique lifestyle and environmental factors that influence each individual patient. When you get down into the details of all that entails, it becomes clear very quickly that no human could ever take all those factors into account in any reasonable amount of time.

Machine learning, though, can work around the clock, getting smarter and more effective as it analyzes data. By contextualizing data on known drug formulations, patient background and lifestyle, and various types of tumors and cancers, machine learning algorithms can easily identify the top drug formulations for specific types of cancer in defined patient populations – this vital information can be used in clinical trials, narrowing the error rate and improving clinical trial outcomes in oncology.

That’s what Predictive Oncology is working on. Leveraging a database including 150,000 de-identified patients, 131 types of tumors, and 30 types of cancers maintained by Helomics, the team is working to streamline the drug discovery and development process to help pharmaceutical companies get safe and effective cancer drugs to market sooner.

That database is continuously updated with new information uncovered by research underway at TumorGenesis and zPredicta, both of which are dedicated to examining how tumors grow inside the human body and developing 3D maps that enable researchers to uncover more effective treatment plans.

The final piece of the puzzle that supports drug development comes from Soluble Biotech, a team focused on improving the solubility, and therefore effectiveness, of vaccines and pharmaceuticals while also retaining their stability. Not only can AI help uncover the top drug formulations for treating a specific type of cancer in an individual patient, but the insights of Soluble Biotech enable the development of even more effective medications than ever existed before.

Artificial intelligence offers the critical element of support that humanity has been lacking in the fight against cancer. Now, with an ally able to analyze the ins and outs of specific types of cancers day and night, oncologists will be able to take the fight to cancer with a detailed, specific gameplan for each and every patient.

That’s how we get to a future where humanity eliminates cancer once and for all.

