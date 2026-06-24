How Are Emerging Markets Supporting Abbott's EPD Momentum?

Abbott’s ABT Established Pharmaceuticals Division (“EPD”) is heavily focused on emerging markets. In the first quarter of 2026, the segment posted 9% year-over-year sales growth, supported by broad-based demand across the markets it serves. Within this, sales in Key Emerging Markets increased 9.4%, including double-digit growth in several countries across Latin America and the Asia Pacific regions.

These markets represent compelling growth opportunities for branded generic medicines due to favorable healthcare, economic and demographic trends, including higher birth rates, an expanding middle class and aging populations. Abbott is addressing the growing demand through a diversified portfolio of branded generic medicines tailored to local needs, with a focus on key therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic, gastroenterology and central nervous system/pain management. Meanwhile, Other Emerging Markets, excluding the effect of foreign exchange, increased 7.9% in the quarter.

Abbott is expanding existing brands into new markets, implementing product enhancements and pursuing strategic licensing opportunities. It continues to work on further developing key brands such as Creon, Duphaston, Femoston and Influvac.

Abbott’s expanded collaboration with mAbxience in 2023 complements its existing branded generic medicine portfolio with biosimilars. Under the partnership, the Spain-based biotech leader will develop and manufacture the biosimilar molecules, while Abbott will leverage its large emerging market footprint to commercialize them.

In 2025, Abbott broadened its biosimilar presence through launches and approvals across multiple markets, including the first denosumab biosimilar in Thailand, the first Clesoniz (Bevacizumab) biosimilar launch in Malaysia and its first biosimilar approval in Brazil with Bisintex (Trastuzumab). More recently, Abbott received regulatory approval from Anvisa (Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency) for two new denosumab biosimilar medications in Brazil (60 mg and 120 mg), expanding access to advanced therapies for osteoporosis and cancer-related bone complications.

Some Updates From ABT Peers

Labcorp LH has announced the nationwide availability of ColoSense, the only RNA-based at-home test for colorectal cancer (CRC) screening approved by the FDA. The test is offered through a commercial collaboration with test developer Geneoscopy and expands Labcorp's comprehensive portfolio of CRC solutions. Following the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services update to the National Coverage Determination in June, ColoSense is now covered for eligible Medicare and Medicare Advantage beneficiaries.

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, or BD, was awarded an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient for its BD CentroVena One Insertion System. The contract was awarded following a review by hospital experts serving on Vizient's client-led councils and recognizes that CentroVena One offers unique capabilities through its all-in-one design with the potential to enhance clinical care, improve patient and clinician safety, and streamline procedural workflows.

ABT Price Performance, Valuation & Earnings

Year to date, ABT shares have plunged 27.9% compared with the industry’s 25% decline.



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Abbott is trading at a forward, 12-month Price/Sales (P/S) of 3.00X, lower than its median but above the industry average.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abbott’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has been revised downward in the past 90 days.



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Abbott currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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