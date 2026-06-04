How Are Acquisitions Strengthening Nebius' AI Cloud Platform?

Nebius Group N.V. NBIS continues to expand its AI cloud platform through targeted acquisitions that enhance its technology capabilities, broaden its product offerings and accelerate the development of its full-stack AI infrastructure. As the company builds an AI-native hyperscaler, it is focused on offering services across the entire AI lifecycle, ranging from bare-metal infrastructure and multi-tenancy to inference, agentic solutions and cloud-based AI services.

In the first quarter of 2026, Nebius completed three strategic acquisitions: Tavily, Eigen AI and Clarifai. Management highlighted that all three companies bring industry-leading engineers and researchers to the organization while strengthening key areas of the company’s AI cloud platform. Eigen AI and Clarifai are enhancing Nebius’ inference optimization capabilities. Eigen AI was recognized by NVIDIA Corporation NVDA as the number one speed inference provider, optimizing performance at the model level, while Clarifai focuses on system-level optimization. These technologies strengthen Nebius’ in-house Token Factory offering and support the company’s growing inference business.

The acquisition of Tavily expands Nebius’ capabilities into agentic search, an area that management believes is becoming increasingly important in the AI market. Tavily also brings capabilities designed for a new generation of developers and extends the reach of Nebius’ platform into additional AI workloads and use cases.

In the lastearnings call management emphasized that acquisitions are being used selectively to accelerate the company’s roadmap, add proven developer adoption and bring complementary capabilities that would take significantly longer to build organically. The company evaluates potential transactions based on whether they deepen customer engagement, increase customer lifetime value, unlock new customer categories and use cases, and strengthen Nebius’ position as a full-stack AI cloud provider.

Going ahead, Nebius plans to continue expanding its cloud platform, software capabilities and customer reach while leveraging strategic acquisitions where it can accelerate innovation and support the company’s long-term growth objectives.

Taking a Look at NBIS’ Competitors

Microsoft MSFT is gaining from the rapid expansion of its AI and cloud businesses, supported by strong demand for Azure, Microsoft 365 Copilot and AI-driven services. During the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Microsoft Cloud revenues exceeded $54 billion, while its AI business annual revenue run rate surpassed $37 billion. The company continues to invest heavily in AI infrastructure, expanding data center capacity, deploying its Maia AI accelerators and Cobalt CPUs, and enhancing platform efficiency. Microsoft is also benefiting from strategic partnerships, particularly with OpenAI, which provides access to frontier-model intellectual property through 2032. In addition, customers can access models from OpenAI, Anthropic and open-source providers through Microsoft's Foundry platform, strengthening its position as a leading AI and cloud ecosystem provider.

CoreWeave CRWV is gaining from strong demand for its AI cloud platform, reflected in record customer bookings, expanding contracted revenue backlog and growing adoption across hyperscalers, AI model developers, enterprises, financial services and emerging AI applications in the first quarter of 2026. The company continues to broaden its platform capabilities across training, inference, storage, networking, software and developer tools while scaling its infrastructure footprint and contracted power capacity. Growth is also supported by customer additions and expanded engagements, including Anthropic, Meta, Jane Street, Hudson River Trading, Perplexity, World Labs, PhysicsX and Sunday Robotics. CoreWeave further strengthened partnerships with Google Cloud and NVIDIA and expanded its relationship with Jane Street.

NBIS’ Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Nebius have gained 43.1% in the past month compared with the Internet – Software and Services industry’s growth of 14.7%.



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On a price-to-book basis, NBIS’ shares are trading at 8.79X, above the Internet Software Services industry’s 4.11X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NBIS’ earnings for 2026 has been revised upward over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NBIS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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