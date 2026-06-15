How Is Archer Aviation Advancing Through Flight-Testing Activities?

Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR continues to advance its aircraft development efforts through an expanding flight-test program. Flight testing remains one of the most important stages in the development process, allowing the company to evaluate aircraft performance, validate system functionality and generate operational data that can support future certification activities.



A key benefit of flight testing is the ability to assess how various aircraft systems perform under real-world operating conditions. Through ongoing test flights, Archer can gather information related to aircraft handling, propulsion performance, flight controls and overall system integration. These insights help the company refine designs, improve operational reliability and support future development milestones.



The flight-test program also plays an important role in reducing technical risk as Archer progresses toward commercialization. Data collected from testing activities can be used to verify engineering assumptions, identify areas for improvement and strengthen confidence in aircraft performance. Continued testing supports a more structured development process while helping the company prepare for future operational requirements.



As Archer expands its testing activities, it is building valuable experience across engineering, operations and aircraft validation. This growing body of flight data and operational knowledge could support future certification efforts and strengthen the company's readiness for commercial deployment. Continued progress in flight testing remains an important step in Archer's broader strategy to bring advanced aircraft technologies to market.

Companies Advancing Flight-Test Programs

As next-generation aircraft development continues across the aerospace sector, companies are expanding flight-test activities to validate performance and support certification objectives. Companies like Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY and Textron Inc. TXT are also advancing aircraft testing programs.



Joby Aviation continues conducting flight-testing activities for its electric aircraft platform as it progresses through development and certification-related milestones.



Textron supports aircraft development through flight-test programs across multiple aviation platforms, helping validate performance, safety and operational capabilities.

Earnings Estimates for ACHR Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests a year-over-year decline of 61.90% and growth of 7.51%, respectively.



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ACHR Stock Trading at a Discount

Archer Aviation is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a trailing 12-month price-to-book of 1.85X compared with the industry average of 5.95X.



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ACHR Stock Price Performance

Over the past three months, ACHR shares have fallen 17% compared with the industry’s 6.5% decline.



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ACHR’s Zacks Rank

Archer Aviation currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.