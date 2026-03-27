How to Approach Winnebago Stock After Q2 Earnings Release?

Winnebago Industries WGO, a leading producer of recreational vehicles in the United States, sent a positive signal to investors with both earnings and revenues growing year over year. It reported adjusted earnings of 27 cents per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended Feb. 28, 2026), up from 19 cents in the year-ago period. It reported revenues of $657 million, which rose 6% year over year.



Despite ongoing near-term weakness in the Towable RV and Marine segments, solid performance in the Motorhome RV segment, supported by a strong product portfolio, contributes to a more balanced outlook for the stock following the fiscal second-quarter earnings release.

Strategic Acquisition & Expansion of Grand Design RV Aid WGO

Winnebago continues to strengthen its product portfolio. The company has introduced Access in the Winnebago Towables line, Transcend One in the Grand Design line. It is also finding success with higher-priced offerings, including Newmar and Grand Design’s Super C models. The newly launched Sanza product line broadens the Barletta experience, making it accessible to customers seeking a more affordable entry into premium brands. Overall, the company aims to maintain a full lineup across its segments, appealing both to value-oriented buyers and to customers seeking more premium, top-tier options.



Winnebago's strategic acquisitions have strengthened its business portfolio. The Grand Design acquisition has solidified its towable RV offerings, while the Newmar purchase has enhanced the high-end motorized product lineup. Entering the marine segment through the Chris-Craft buyout has broadened Winnebago's market reach. The Barletta acquisition has further strengthened Winnebago's position in the marine market, augmenting its network, portfolio and revenues. Additionally, the acquisition of Lithionics Battery, a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer, is driving innovation in diverse battery solutions, contributing to the advancement of Winnebago’s comprehensive electrical ecosystem.



In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, WGO’s revenue growth was attributable to the strong performance of the Motorhome RV segment, which more than compensated for declines in the Towable RV and Marine segments. The Motorhome RV segment’s growth was primarily driven by the continued expansion of Grand Design RV, along with solid contributions from the Winnebago and Newmar brands. The company expects the Motorhome RV segment to deliver both revenue growth and improved operating margins relative to fiscal 2025.



Winnebago’s commitment to return capital to shareholders is another positive. In fiscal 2025, the company returned a $88.9 million to investors via buybacks ($50 million) and dividends ($38.9 million). Winnebago has paid a quarterly dividend for 47 consecutive quarters so far. In August 2025, WGO hiked its quarterly dividend by 3% to 35 cents. The company has a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of 26.7%. These investor-friendly moves spark optimism.

Weakness in the Towable RV & Marine Segment to Ail Winnebago

In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Towable RV net revenues declined 9%, mainly due to a shift in product mix toward lower-priced models and reduced unit volumes. The company anticipates Towable RV revenues in fiscal 2026 to remain below fiscal 2025 levels. Meanwhile, the Marine segment net revenues fell 3%, largely attributable to lower unit volumes and an unfavorable product mix. Ongoing softness in retail demand is expected to keep full-year Marine revenues below those recorded in fiscal 2025. Softness across the Towable RV & Marine segments remains a concern.



Winnebago continues to face challenges from macroeconomic conditions affecting both retail consumers and dealers, including inflation, high interest rates and weakened consumer confidence. These factors have led to reduced consumer spending and a decline in short-term demand for large discretionary purchases such as RVs and marine products. In response, dealers have remained cautious in managing inventory levels.



WGO sources some key parts from a limited supplier base. In fiscal 2025, one supplier accounted for about 14% of raw material purchases. Major motorhome chassis suppliers include Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Freightliner, Ford and Spartan, while marine engine supply is heavily dependent on Mercury Marine. Any disruptions, production cuts, delays, or price increases from these suppliers could hinder production and negatively impact the company’s operations, financial condition and cash flows.

Conclusion

WGO’s strong Motorhome RV segment continues to offset weakness in Towable RV and Marine businesses, supported by premium brands and successful product expansions. Strategic acquisitions like Grand Design and Newmar have strengthened its portfolio, while innovations such as Lithionics Battery enhance future growth potential.



Winnebago’s consistent shareholder returns, through dividends and buybacks, reflect financial discipline and investor commitment. Although macroeconomic pressures and segment softness persist, the company’s diversified offerings, improving margins in key segments, focus on operational efficiency and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) position it well for recovery. Investors may consider retaining WGO stock due to its resilient performance and long-term strategic positioning despite near-term headwinds.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Renault SA RNLSY, Magna International Inc. MGA and Modine Manufacturing Company MOD, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNLSY’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 12.1% and 169.5%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved down 4 cents each in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGA’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.3% and 19%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 10 cents and 30 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 21.3% and 19%, respectively. The EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 has improved 19 cents and 89 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.