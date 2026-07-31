How to Approach Kratos Defense Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings Release?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions KTOS is expected to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, after market close.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 13 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 18.18%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $411.7 million, indicating growth of 17.1% from the year-ago reported figure.

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KTOS’ Earnings Surprise History

The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 22.64%.



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What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Kratos Defense this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +11.70%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Kratos Defense carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Worth a Look

Some stocks in the same industry that have the combination of factors indicating an earnings beat are Curtiss-Wright CW and ATI INC ATI. Curtiss-Wright and ATI have an Earnings ESP of +0.36% and +1.32%, respectively. ATI holds a Zacks Rank #2 and Curtiss-Wright carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Factors That Might Have Impacted KTOS’ Q2 Performance

In June 2026, Kratos Defense announced the expansion of Spartan turbojet engine production. This could have served as a positive catalyst in the second quarter, as it reinforces growing demand for the company's propulsion systems used in missiles and loitering munitions.



One of the biggest positives during the quarter was Kratos Defense's record backlog and expanding opportunity pipeline. The company finished the first quarter with a record $2 billion backlog, a 1.6X consolidated book-to-bill ratio, and an opportunity pipeline exceeding $14 billion. Management also highlighted an impressive 3:1 book-to-bill ratio within its satellite business, reflecting exceptionally strong demand for space-related programs. These metrics provide strong revenue visibility and suggest that demand across KTOS' core defense markets may continue to accelerate.



The successful integration and flight testing of KTOS’ J85-powered Firejet drone validate the company's vertically integrated drone and propulsion strategy while demonstrating the performance of its domestically produced J85 engine. The upgraded Firejet offers greater speed, range, endurance and climb performance, expanding its appeal for both target and tactical missions, while reducing supply-chain risk through U.S.-made engines.



Solid revenue growth from increased target drone production activity is likely to have bolstered the top line of the Unmanned Systems business segment in the second quarter.



The recent acquisition of Orbit Technologies is expected to have strengthened Kratos Defense's competitive position. It expands the company's satellite communications portfolio and enhances its relationships with key Israeli defense contractors.



Despite the strong outlook, the second quarter is likely to have been weaker sequentially, according to management. Guidance calls for revenues of $400-$410 million, implying slower organic growth than the first quarter. Management attributed the softer outlook primarily to the timing of unmanned systems shipments, less favorable revenue mix, higher manufacturing overhead, administrative expenses, and bid-and-proposal spending that are being incurred ahead of anticipated second-half growth.

KTOS Stock Price Performance

In the past month, the stock has lost 13.5% compared with the industry’s decline of 10.6%.



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KTOS Stock Trading at a Discount

Kratos Defense is currently trading at a discount compared to its industry on a forward 12-month P/S basis.



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KTOS Stock’s Poor ROIC

The image below shows that the stock’s trailing 12-month return on invested capital (ROIC) lags the peer group’s average return. This suggests that the company's investments are not yielding sufficient returns to cover its expenses.



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Investment Thesis

Kratos Defense is one of the leading providers of unmanned aerial target drones for U.S. and allied militaries, with its strong reputation and proven technology driving consistent contract wins, strategic partnerships, global expansion and long-term competitiveness.



Labor availability also remains challenging. Although hiring conditions have improved over the past year, management noted ongoing shortages of highly specialized engineering talent, particularly propulsion engineers with security clearances. These workforce constraints could slow production ramp-ups and limit Kratos' ability to capitalize fully on growing defense demand.

End Note

Kratos Defense's leadership in unmanned aerial target drones continues to drive contract wins, strategic partnerships and global expansion, supporting its long-term growth prospects. However, ongoing shortages of highly specialized engineers, particularly propulsion experts with security clearances, could limit production ramp-ups and the company's ability to fully capitalize on rising defense demand.



Given its lower price performance and poor ROIC, investors must consider avoiding the stock at present.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.