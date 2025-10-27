How to Approach Howmet Stock Ahead of Its Q3 Earnings Release?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. HWM is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at 91 cents per share on revenues of $2.05 billion.



The company’s third-quarter earnings estimates have increased a penny over the past 30 days. The bottom-line projection indicates an increase of 28.2% from the year-ago number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues indicates year-over-year growth of 11.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Surprise History

Howmet has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 4.6%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Howmet Aerospace Inc. price-eps-surprise | Howmet Aerospace Inc. Quote

Earnings Whispers for HWM

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



HWM has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors to Note Ahead of Howmet’s Q3 Results

Howmet’s third-quarter results are expected to benefit from strong momentum in its commercial aerospace market. Solid demand in the air transport market has been driving demand for wide-body aircraft, thereby supporting continued OEM spending. Pickup in air travel has been positive for the company as the increased usage of aircraft spurs spending on parts and products that it provides.



Growing popularity for new, more fuel-efficient aircraft with reduced carbon emissions and increased spare demand for engines are likely to have proven favorable for HWM in the third quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from the commercial aerospace market is pegged at $1.09 billion, indicating a 13.6% rise from the year-ago quarter number.



Also, the company’s defense aerospace market is playing a significant role in driving its overall growth, cushioned by steady government support. HWM is continuing to experience robust orders for engine spares for the F-35 program and other legacy fighters. This is expected to have augmented its top-line performance in the quarter. The consensus estimate for revenues from the defense aerospace market is pegged at $351 million, indicating 21.5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s number.



However, persistent softness in the commercial transportation market served by the Forged Wheels segment, owing to lower OEM builds and tariff-related impacts in North America, is likely to have affected its third-quarter performance. The consensus estimate for revenues from the commercial transportation market is pegged at $279 million, indicating a 10% decrease on a year-over-year basis.



Howmet is dependent on a global supply chain, and in recent years, it has experienced supply-chain disruptions in the aerospace sector that resulted in delays and increased costs. Despite moderation, the persistence of supply-chain issues in the aerospace sector is likely to have affected its operations and performance.

HWM’s Price Performance

HWM shares have gained 5.5% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry and the S&P 500’s growth of 6.6% and 7.7%, respectively. In comparison, the company’s peers, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX and Textron Inc. TXT have gained 8.8% and 3.4%, respectively, in the same period.

Three-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Howmet’s Valuation Remains an Overhang

HWM is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 48.07X, much higher than the industry average of 29.61X. This elevated valuation could make the stock vulnerable to further pullbacks if market sentiment sours. In comparison with HWM’s valuation, its peers, L3Harris Technologies and Textron, are trading cheaper. Notably, L3Harris Technologies and Textron are currently trading at 24.31X and 12.21X, respectively.

Price-to-Earnings (Forward 12 Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investment Thesis

Robust demand in the commercial and defense aerospace markets is likely to drive Howmet's performance in the quarters ahead. In July 2025, the House of Representatives passed the fiscal year 2026 Defense Appropriations Act, providing a total discretionary allocation of $831.5 billion. Such robust budgetary provisions set the stage for Howmet, which remains focused on its defense business to win more contracts, which is likely to boost its top-line.



However, weakness in the commercial transportation market, along with supply-chain issues, has been concerning for its near-term performance. Also, the company’s expensive valuation warrants a cautious approach for existing investors.

Conclusion

Despite strong fundamentals and several upsides, certain near-term challenges, such as weakness in the commercial transportation market and premium valuation, are limiting Howmet’s near-term prospects.



While current shareholders should hold their positions, new investors should monitor the developments pertaining to the stock closely for a more appropriate entry point. Therefore, it might be prudent to wait for HWM’s earnings report before making an investment decision.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.