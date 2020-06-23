How Apple's (AAPL) WWDC 2020 Showcases Its Role in Our Digital Lives

Yesterday Apple (AAPL) held its annual World Wide Developer Conference, its showcase for what’s to be had in the coming months as it rolls out various updates across its software, hardware and developer platforms. The company did so virtually (and seamlessly), shaking up the format from previous years, but even without an audience, it was an event that still brought the noise with updates across the company’s various platforms.

It featured the news that Apple will begin transitioning to its own processors later this year from those supplied by Intel for its Macs, with that transition expected to span the next two years. For some time now, Apple has been expanding its internal chip design capabilities leveraging it into proprietary A-series chipsets for the iPhone, iPad and other devices, and in many ways this is a natural extension for a company that hangs its hat on not only its walled garden, but also on the tight integration of hardware and software and along with that a high level of device interoperability.

Right off the bat, the company didn’t drop any hints about its widely expected 5G iPhone upgrade super cycle that many suspect will commence later this year. Not really a surprise given the event is geared towards the ecosystem that develops apps to run on Apple’s existing and soon-to-be-announced devices.

While we wait for the company’s annual fall hardware event for the next must-have device, we can share some recent, and arguably telling, comments made by AT&T (T) at the Wells Fargo (WFC) 5G Forum last week that it expects to have over 15 5G specific devices available by the end of 2020, up from five today. AT&T noted its close relationship with Apple that charts all the way back to the first iPhone, but refused to say anything else about Apple’s plans. Reading between the lines, AT&T’s comments seem to suggest Apple will be game-on with 5G iPhones before the end of 2020.

So what did Apple debut at WWDC 2020?

There was no shortage of software enhancements and updates across Apple’s iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, HomeKit, watchOS, voice interface Siri, CarPlay and the forthcoming macOS Big Sur designed to drive ease of use, productivity and take advantage of Apple’s new chips for the Mac.

Taking a higher view across the totality of its updates, some common themes and elements that emerge point to Apple’s growing use of artificial intelligence and big data to drive that ease of use and productivity as well as its continuing focus on user data privacy. That focus on privacy included the announcement of privacy “nutrition labels” that will present what data apps are collecting and how they are using that data in a format that is easy to quickly digest. We see this as a firm reminder of the growing concern over data privacy and Apple’s intent to embrace it as a competitive differentiator following the enacting of data privacy legislation in the Eurozone and several U.S. states.

Notable iOS updates include a streamlined and smarter Siri, a new Translation app (featuring offline mode) geared for translating conversations with the app detecting the language(s) spoken; reformatted Messages and Maps apps that adds cycling directions as well as electric vehicle routing.

One of the standouts is the addition of CarKey that allows users to access their cars with the iPhone or share a “digital” key with others, complete with usage limitations; this new service is slated to debut in iOS 14 but will also be enabled for devices running iOS 13. In keeping with Apple’s focus on security and privacy, the secure element for CarKey will remain housed on the iPhone and can be remotely wiped via iCloud.

As adoption for mobile payments, including Apple Pay, continues, we are increasingly closer to a day when smartphones could completely replace the wallet. A big next step there is how Apple and others handle passports, driver’s licenses, ID cards and other forms of identification. Also adding another reason to carry one’s iPhone everywhere and anywhere, Apple announced it will soon bring App Clip Codes, which combines visual codes, NFC and QR codes, to activate bite-sized versions of apps it is calling App Clips. The gist of App Clips is to enable the use of "small parts" of apps quickly without downloading the entire app. We suspect App Clips is yet another way to boost app discovery in the real world at shops, restaurants and other businesses that deploy App Clip Codes.

With iPadOS, there will be a number of incremental improvements but a particularly shiny object was the refreshed Apple Pencil that, alongside the updated OS enables Scribble and Smart Selection, dramatically improves write to text capabilities, which in our view translates into a meaningful productivity boost for the iPad. Apple also debuted an update for its AirPods that will include automatic switching across Apple devices. Given our own frustration switching AirPods from our Macs to iPhones and other devices, we are crossing our fingers big time that this feature channels the words of Apple founder Steve Jobs – “it just works.” The new AirPods should also appeal to budding audiophiles out there as they will include spatial audio which is slated to deliver the “surround sound” experience.

The company’s watchOS had a number of updates including the addition for tracking dance as part of its newly rechristened Fitness app, which has at least one of our team member doing a jig, and the ability to further customize Apple Watch faces. Apple also shared it is focusing on enhanced sleep tracking, the details of this functionality will be forthcoming, and an ability to sense when its wearer is washing their hands to help ensure the job is done thoroughly, especially in today’s COVID-19 world.

On the home front, Apple’s HomeKit Software and tvOS will bring incremental security functionality through connected Cameras, define activity zones and contact based facial recognition.

Looking back on the event, it was more of what we have come to expect from Apple in that while it is rarely the first to deliver major new functionality, it does a fantastic job of enhancing that functionality ultimately creating a superior aesthetic and overall user experience. Some may see many of yesterday’s announcements as incremental but in aggregate they further the growing interconnectedness of Apple’s offerings and cement its place in Tematica’s Digital Lifestyle investing theme, especially for those increasingly concerned about their data privacy. To borrow an old American Express (AXP) tag line, “Apple, don’t leave home without it.”

