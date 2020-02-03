How Apple, Amazon, and Other Tech Giants Could Avoid a 2000-Style Dot-Com Bust

Goldman Sachs finds that the S&P 500 market cap is concentrated in five stocks, as was the case in 2000. Yet these leaders can avoid a dot-com-like bust.

Strategists and analysts have been comparing today’s markets to the peak of the dot-com boom from 1999 and 2000. Now, Goldman Sachs has found a new similarity between today and that tech bubble: market concentration.

“The S&P 500 market cap is concentrated in the five largest stocks to a degree not witnessed since the peak of the tech bubble,” equity strategist David Kostin wrote in a recent note.

Those five stocks—Apple (ticker: AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon.com (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Facebook (FB)—account for 18% of the S&P 500’s total market capitalization.

The last time the index’s value was so concentrated at the top was in 2000. Back then, Microsoft, Cisco Systems (CSCO), General Electric (GE), Intel (INTC), and Exxon Mobil (XOM) made up the same share of the benchmark.

But Kostin argues that this time could be different, for a couple of reasons. First, profits are somewhat less concentrated at the top of the S&P 500, with today’s top five stocks earning 14% of the profits in the index, a percentage that was exceeded as recently as 2015.

Second, he says that expectations aren’t as high for those large companies. That part of the argument is a little less convincing.

The main difference between sales forecasts for the top five companies appears to be this: Analysts predicted sales growth acceleration of 1 percentage point in 2001, and they are predicting a deceleration of 1 percentage point in 2021.

That is fairly minor. And analysts expect sales to grow 15% this year, compared with estimates for 14% sales growth in 2000. So if sales-growth expectations were high back then, they are high today as well.

Still, Wall Street is notably less optimistic about profit growth than it was during the dot-com bubble. This year, analysts expect the top five companies’ earnings per share to grow 10%, compared with estimates for 27% of EPS growth for the top five in 2000.

Valuations are lower today, too. The top five companies in the S&P 500 simply aren’t as expensive today as they were in 2000. They were trading at 47 times earnings estimates back then, against 30 times earnings estimates now.

To be sure, the index’s top five stocks are trading at valuations that are well above the broader market’s. And they face plenty of risks: privacy concerns, antitrust investigations and the potential for a slowdown in businesses’ tech spending, to name a few.

So “to avoid repeating the share price collapse experienced by their predecessors, today’s market cap leaders will need to at least meet—and preferably exceed—current consensus growth expectations,” Kostin wrote.

