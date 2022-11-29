How Annuities Provide Income For Retirement

Securing steady income for retirement seems to get more and more challenging every day.

Federal lawmakers frequently raise the prospect of Social Security going bankrupt—a key source of retirement income since the 1930s. Meanwhile, the number of traditional pension plans in the U.S. continues to shrink. And let’s not overlook the see-saw performance of the stock market.

Due to uncertainty like these, many Americans are turning to annuities. An annuity is a contract between an insurance company and a consumer that provides dependable retirement income.

A 2021 survey by financial services provider TIAA found that among American workers who have guaranteed lifetime income through an annuity, 83% believe they’ll be financially secure in retirement.

What Is a Lifetime Income Annuity?

A lifetime income annuity is a common type of retirement-focused annuity that can be purchased with your existing retirement savings or other sources of money. Money you put into an annuity grows on a tax-deferred basis.

A lifetime income annuity acts like a traditional pension plan since it provides a guaranteed stream of income throughout your retirement. As such, it’s a popular choice among annuity buyers seeking a stable pool of income in their post-work years.

The payout for a lifetime income annuity depends on how long you live, and it guarantees that you won’t outlive your monthly annuity payouts. As your longevity goes up, the amount of money you receive from the annuity also goes up. So, if you live to age 85, you’d receive more money than if you live to age 75.

Types of Lifetime Income Annuities

A lifetime annuity can be either an immediate annuity or a deferred annuity.

You will begin receiving income payments from an immediate annuity within 12 months of buying the contract. Alternatively, choosing a deferred annuity lets you start receiving income years down the road. Either way, payouts are designed to provide income for the rest of your life.

You buy an immediate annuity with a lump sum of cash, while you purchase a deferred annuity with a single lump-sum payment or a series of payments.

You can acquire either a fixed annuity, which promises a certain rate of return, or a variable annuity, whose value (and the monthly payments) can go up or down based on the performance of the underlying investments.

Several options are available within the category of lifetime income annuities:

Guaranteed period certain. You or your beneficiary will receive guaranteed monthly payouts for a set period of time. If you live beyond that period, you’ll still receive payouts for the rest of your life.

You or your beneficiary will receive guaranteed monthly payouts for a set period of time. If you live beyond that period, you’ll still receive payouts for the rest of your life. Single lifetime income. You will receive payments for the rest of your life, but your beneficiary won’t receive any money.

You will receive payments for the rest of your life, but your beneficiary won’t receive any money. Single lifetime income with guaranteed period certain. You’ll get payouts for the rest of your life. If you die before the guaranteed period expires, your beneficiary will get payouts before the period ends.

You’ll get payouts for the rest of your life. If you die before the guaranteed period expires, your beneficiary will get payouts before the period ends. Joint lifetime income. When one spouse dies, the other receives a percentage of the previous payouts for the rest of their life. Once both spouses die, the payouts end.

When one spouse dies, the other receives a percentage of the previous payouts for the rest of their life. Once both spouses die, the payouts end. Joint lifetime income with guaranteed period certain. Payouts are made throughout the lives of you or your spouse. If both spouses die before the period expires, payouts will be made to your beneficiary before the period ends.

Payouts are made throughout the lives of you or your spouse. If both spouses die before the period expires, payouts will be made to your beneficiary before the period ends. Lifetime income annuity with a refund. Payouts will last until you die. If the amount of money you get is less than the amount of money you paid in premiums, your beneficiary gets the difference in the form of a lump-sum refund or a series of refund payments.

Advantages and Disadvantages of a Lifetime Income Annuity

A lifetime income annuity could be a great choice for many retirement planners. However, it’s not right for everybody, and this type of annuity contract is not without its disadvantages.

Advantages

Provides guaranteed lifetime retirement income, which adds a layer of extra security to your retirement plan.

Lifetime income annuities are flexible because you can choose the amount of money you want to receive every month.

They are a good addition to a diversified mix of retirement vehicles, such as a 401(k) and an individual retirement account (IRA).

Lifetime income annuities may offer a shield against inflation, as some offer cost-of-living adjustments (COLA).

Disadvantages

Lifetime income annuities are not the right choice for retirees who want to hold liquid assets. This type of annuity contract generally can’t be canceled.

They may charge high fees. Some lifetime income annuity contracts carry fees that are higher than what you might pay for traditional retirement products.

They may have restrictive withdrawal rules. You might not be able to take money from the annuity unless you’ve added a guaranteed lifetime withdrawal benefit, which typically comes with an additional fee.

Inflation protection is not always guaranteed. Not all annuities provide an inflation-fighting COLA feature.

Lifetime Income Annuity Alternatives

If the disadvantages of lifetime income annuities the advantages, check out these alternatives:

Fixed-income investments

Dividend-paying stocks

Certificates of deposit (CDs)

Retirement income funds

Money market mutual funds

How Are Annuities Taxed?

The tax rate you pay on your lifetime income annuity depends on whether it’s a qualified or non-qualified annuity.

A qualified annuity is typically funded with pre-tax dollars, meaning the money that you’ve chipped in hasn’t been taxed yet. On the other hand, a non-qualified annuity is funded with after-tax dollars. The money you contribute already has been taxed.

Because you haven’t paid taxes on the money, withdrawals from a qualified annuity—both the principal and earnings—are taxed. Only earnings in a non-qualified annuity are taxed when withdrawals start. Early withdrawals may be subject to tax penalties.

Tips for Choosing an Annuity

If you’re considering annuities as an option for retirement income, consider these six tips before making a purchase:

Assess the risks. Fixed annuities are less risky than variable annuities. However, both carry risks, so be sure to weigh them before deciding to buy an annuity. Shop around. Compare offerings from several providers. Don’t settle on the first provider you come across. Take your time. Don’t cave into pressure from a salesperson. Decide whether to buy an annuity based on thoughtful deliberation. Seek professional guidance. Check with a financial advisor, a tax accountant, or both before putting even one penny toward an annuity. Ask lots of questions. Make sure you understand the annuity you’re buying before signing a contract. For instance, you should find out what fees you’ll pay and whether an annuity can be passed along to beneficiaries. Take advantage of the “free look.” Many annuities offer a “free look” period of at least 10 days to cancel your contract without any penalties and get a refund of all the money you’ve paid.

