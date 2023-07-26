How AmeriCorps Recovered $84 Million in Tax Relief for Families

During the 2023 tax filing season, AmeriCorps volunteers assisted more than 113,000 families across the country in receiving more than $84 million in tax relief. AmeriCorps was able to accomplish this by teaming up with local organizations.

Tax Help Colorado , Mile High United Way was one of the many organizations AmeriCorps partnered with during the 2023 tax filing season, and Senior Director Nathan Davis expressed how valuable the partnership with AmeriCorps has been.

“There’s always a degree of unpredictability” when it comes to volunteer tax preparation, said Davis in a news release . The “partnership with AmeriCorps takes the guesswork out of that equation.”

Donor-Advised Funds: A Tax-Savvy Way to Rebalance Your Portfolio

What Does AmeriCorps Do?

AmeriCorps is a federal agency that allows volunteers to serve their communities and the country. In 2023, volunteers assisted 130 communities across the nation in receiving the tax credits (such as the EIC ), deductions, and tax refunds they were entitled to. The countrywide effort resulted in more than $84 million in tax relief for more than 113,000 families with lower incomes.

AmeriCorps NCCC members (young adult volunteers) assisted in returning $15 million to communities through more than 13,000 tax returns.

In Denver, volunteers completed 1,525 tax returns for 2,288 people and returned over $2.9 million to Americans.

AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers (age 55 and older) provided tax preparation services to more than 101,000 taxpayers.

Tax preparation is not the only service AmeriCorps provides. The agency also assists with disaster relief, education, affordable housing, and more. These services would not be possible without the 200,000 AmeriCorps volunteers. While the 2023 tax season has come to an end for most people, the agency is accepting applications for other volunteer positions.

Volunteering and Donating Can Deliver Feel-Good and Tax Benefits

Do AmeriCorps Members Get Paid?

Becoming an AmeriCorps volunteer and making a positive impact on your community can offer personal fulfilment. But volunteers are eligible for other benefits.

Members may receive a living allowance.

Members may receive educational assistance and student loan interest repayment.

AmeriCorps may provide supplemental health insurance (available for most programs).

Supplemental accident and liability insurance is also available.

Childcare benefits are available to some members.

The Six Best Ways to Give to Charity (And Cut Your Tax Bill)

Who is Eligible to Serve in AmeriCorps?

You don’t have to be a tax professional to make an impact through AmeriCorps. The agency has two requirements for serving in AmeriCorps State and National.

Be at least 17 years of age (no upper age limit)

Be a U.S. citizen, U.S. National, or Lawful Permanent Resident Alien

Open volunteer positions and information about how to apply can be found on the AmeriCorps website or by calling the national hotline at 1-800-942-2677.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.