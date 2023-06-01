How Amazon's AI Technology Is Changing the Retail Landscape

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is no stranger when it comes to tech innovation. In its nearly 30-year history, the company has been a pioneer in everything from cloud computing infrastructure to e-commerce to video streaming to voice-activated technology like Alexa and beyond.

With artificial intelligence (AI) moving to the forefront as the next major boom in technology, it shouldn't be a surprise to find Amazon there as well. Let's take a look at three of the ways Amazon is changing the retail industry with AI technology.

1. Just Walk Out technology

Probably the clearest example of Amazon's efforts to disrupt the retail landscape with AI is through its Just Walk Out technology, which is what underpins its Amazon Go stores and allows customers to shop and pay for items without ever checking out. Just Walk Out tech relies on a network of cameras, sensors, algorithms, and computer vision to monitor guests in stores and see what they take off the shelves and leave the store with. Amazon is also using similar technology in its Dash carts, which allow customers to skip the checkout at Amazon Fresh stores by monitoring what they put in their carts.

Just Walk Out seems to have disruptive potential as eliminating the need for cashiers and checkout stations is a cost-saver as well as a way to add convenience for customers. However, Amazon Go stores seem to have mixed results so far. As part of its recent cost-cutting plan, the company shut down eight of its Go stores, leaving it with 23 locations.

2. Shopping recommendations

Amazon pioneered e-commerce in the U.S. and has dominated the industry for decades now as it's faced no pure-play direct challenger in e-commerce. Along the way, it's innovated a number of new features that have gone mainstream, including product reviews and product recommendations, which are made by artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms.

With the advent of new generative AI tools, it now appears that Amazon is planning to integrate a chatbot that allows the customer to discuss the recommendations they're given and refine them from there.

According to a recent job posting, Amazon is searching for a software engineer that can help Amazon reimagine its product search with "an interactive conversational experience."

Among the many possibilities for ChatGPT technology is that it helps online shoppers more easily find what they're looking for. Shoppers and investors should expect this to become more normal over the coming years.

3. Advertising

You may not think of Amazon as an advertising business, but advertising has become one of its largest revenue streams, and it's the No. 3 digital advertising platform in the U.S., behind Alphabet and Meta Platforms.

The company brought in $39.3 billion in advertising revenue in its last four quarters, and that's likely high-margin revenue as Amazon's digital real estate is valuable to its marketplace merchants.

It only seems natural then that Amazon would look to leverage AI in its ad machine. The company is working on building a team to use AI tools for merchants to create photos and videos to use in their ads to help sell their products.

The company continues to see potential in its ad business, especially as it expands Prime video into sports and taps into other digital media, including Amazon Music, its Kindle e-books, Amazon music, and even digital screens in its Amazon Fresh stores.

Running more effective ads will allow the company to charge more money for ads, better monetizing its digital real estate.

Is Amazon stock an AI stock to buy?

Amazon hasn't gotten as much attention as peers like Microsoft and Alphabet in AI, but the company shouldn't be overlooked in artificial intelligence as a company of its size and, with its history of tech innovation, is likely to be a significant player in AI.

While it's too soon to call Amazon a buy because of AI, with new products like Bedrock, the stock is certainly worth adding to your AI watchlist. At the very least, artificial intelligence adds to the stock's upside potential as Amazon has the advantage of being able to leverage the new technology across multiple industries, including e-commerce, cloud computing, advertising, and digital media.

Find out why Amazon.com is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Amazon.com is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 30, 2023

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jeremy Bowman has positions in Amazon.com and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon.com, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.