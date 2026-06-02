How ALTO Is Benefiting From Stronger Essential Ingredients Returns

Alto Ingredients, Inc. ALTO generates value from more than just alcohol production. Its business model is built around maximizing returns from every bushel of corn, with essential ingredients serving as an important contributor alongside its alcohol products. The first-quarter 2026 results highlighted how this part of the portfolio helped strengthen overall economics, even as essential ingredients volumes declined.



A key measure of performance was the company's essential ingredients return, which reflects essential ingredients revenues as a percentage of total corn costs consumed. Consolidated return increased to 53.4% in the first quarter of 2026 from 48.2% in the year-ago period. Pekin Campus return improved to 54% from 48%, while Western production return rose to 49.9% from 49%.



The improvement came despite lower volumes. Alto sold 292 thousand tons of essential ingredients during the quarter compared with 310.8 thousand tons a year earlier. Pekin Campus volumes declined to 217.5 thousand tons from 237.9 thousand tons, while Western production volumes rose modestly to 74.5 thousand tons from 72.9 thousand tons.



The stronger returns were supported by improved economics from the corn stream. Higher pricing for co-product protein feed and fuel products, particularly corn oil used in renewable biofuels, contributed additional revenues during the quarter. Lower corn costs also provided support, with consolidated corn cost per bushel falling to $4.58 from $4.81 in the prior-year period.



The quarter showed that Alto's essential ingredients business is more than a by-product operation. Even with lower sales volumes, the segment generated stronger returns from corn processing and provided meaningful margin support, underscoring its role as an important component of the company's diversified operating model.

MGPI & GPRE Leverage Higher-Value Ingredient Streams

MGP Ingredients, Inc. MGPI has long emphasized value-added ingredients as a key part of its business model. Beyond its branded spirits operations, MGP Ingredients generates revenues from specialty wheat proteins and starches that serve food and industrial markets. By focusing on higher-margin ingredient products, MGPI has reduced its reliance on commodity-driven earnings streams, making ingredients an important contributor to overall business performance.



Similarly, Green Plains Inc. GPRE has been expanding its focus beyond ethanol through investments in high-protein feed ingredients and renewable corn oil. Green Plains continues to commercialize its Ultra-High Protein platform, which is designed to extract greater value from every bushel processed. As a result, GPRE has increasingly positioned ingredients and co-products as an important complement to its fuel business.

ALTO Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Alto Ingredients have surged 510.8% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 3.8%.

ALTO Price Performance Versus Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, ALTO trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.44, lower than the industry’s average of 2.84.

ALTO’s Valuation Compared to Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alto Ingredients’ current fiscal-year earnings per share implies a year-over-year surge of 671.4%, while the consensus mark for the next fiscal year’s EPS suggests growth of 53.7%.



Alto Ingredients currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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