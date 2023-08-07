How Alternative Investments Can Help Advisors Get More Clients

The financial advisor space is extremely competitive which means it’s quite important to differentiate and identify what makes you unique. This is even more the case given today’s macroeconomic reality of high rates, inflation, and uncertainties. Advisors and investors may have been spoiled by the last couple of decades of low rates, providing a generous tailwind for stocks and bonds.

For WealthProfessional, Steve Randall discusses why becoming comfortable with alternative investments could fuel growth for advisors in this new era. Given that the upside for stocks and bonds is limited in this era, there is likely to be more opportunities in areas like responsible investing and alternatives, where the landscape is less defined.

In addition to these trends, Randall also identifies actively managed ETFs, virtual assets, and impact investing as other growth areas that could provide differentiation for advisors.

Overall, he believes that asset managers will introduce new products in these areas in recognition of growing interest and demand. Over the last couple of years, alternative investments have generated positive returns and dampened portfolio volatility while stocks and bonds have delivered negative returns.

This outperformance should continue especially if rates and inflation remain elevated, and advisors are recommended to get familiar with new offerings.

Finsum: Alternative investments are gaining popularity for a variety of reasons. But, the most important is its outperformance in the last couple of years while stocks and bonds lagged.

financials

portfolio management

alternatives

