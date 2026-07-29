How Albertsons Is Betting on AI, Digital Growth and Loyalty Scale

Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI is trying to modernize a traditional grocery model without losing the local-store convenience that anchors its business.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Albertsons Companies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Albertsons Companies, Inc. Quote

The strategy rests on digital sales growth, loyalty data, artificial intelligence and Own Brands. Those levers can improve personalization and productivity, but they also bring fulfillment costs, technology spending and execution risk.

ACI’s Digital Sales Growth Changes the Revenue Mix

Albertsons’ first-quarter fiscal 2026 digital sales increased 13%, extending the role of e-commerce in its grocery model. The company’s delivery and Drive Up & Go curbside pickup services are built around store-based fulfillment, allowing stores to support online orders rather than relying only on separate warehouses.

That convenience can deepen customer engagement and support more frequent trips across grocery, pharmacy and digital channels. The offset is margin pressure. Gross margin declined in the quarter, with higher delivery and handling costs tied to digital sales growth among the primary factors.

Albertsons Uses AI to Fund Customer Investment

Albertsons is advancing technology across digital experience, merchandising intelligence, labor optimization and supply-chain efficiency. These tools are intended to improve shopping journeys, promotional planning, workforce scheduling, forecasting and replenishment.

The effort ties directly into a three-year, $2 billion productivity program. Albertsons expects savings to help fund pricing, fresh execution, personalization, digital convenience and store standards, rather than simply flowing through as short-term cost cuts.

ACI Turns Loyalty Data Into Personalized Growth

Albertsons’ loyalty ecosystem gives the company a larger base for targeted promotions and customer insights. At the end of fiscal 2025, the loyalty program had 51.2 million members and supported personalized offers across digital and in-store channels.



That data also supports Albertsons Media Collective, its retail-media business. Better personalization can improve offer relevance, lift marketing efficiency and connect grocery, pharmacy and digital shopping into a more integrated customer relationship.

The Kroger Co. KR and Walmart Inc. WMT provide useful peer context because grocery retailers are increasingly competing on value, omnichannel convenience and retail-media monetization. Their presence raises the bar for Albertsons to turn data scale into measurable traffic and margin benefits.

Albertsons Expands Own Brands as Consumers Seek Value

Own Brands remain another lever in Albertsons’ value strategy. The portfolio spans value, mainstream, premium and better-for-you products, including brands such as Signature Select, Lucerne and O Organics.

Management is targeting Own Brands sales penetration of 30% over time. Higher private-label adoption can improve differentiation, reinforce loyalty and support higher-margin growth, while helping cautious consumers manage grocery budgets.

ACI Stock Sell-Off Widens the Performance Gap

Albertsons stock plunged 32.6% in the year-to-date period, sharply underperforming the Zacks sub-industry's growth of 3.3%. The Zacks Consumer Staples sector is up 10.1%, and the S&P 500 is up 8.1% over the same period.



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ACI’s Scores Reflect Promise With Uneven Growth

The bottom line is that Albertsons has a credible technology and value agenda, but investors still need proof that digital scale and productivity savings can translate into stronger earnings growth. The latest outlook reflects pressure from weaker industry unit trends, a cautious consumer and the need for accelerated customer investment.

ACI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. It also has a VGM Score of A, Value Score of A, Momentum Score of A and Growth Score of C. The A-rated value and momentum indicators are supportive, while the C Growth Score points to a less even growth profile.

For investors, that mix fits the current setup. Albertsons has tools to improve engagement and efficiency, but the Hold rank suggests a more balanced near-term view as the market waits for clearer evidence of earnings acceleration.

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Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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