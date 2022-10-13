How Alana Podrx Is Helping Women Build Wealth Through Community

Alana Podrx, Founder of Eve Wealth, is creating an education-to-investment platform with a feminine lens for building wealth in Web3.

When Alana first plugged into the Web3 ecosystem, she realized there weren’t many other women at the table. It then became clear how very few women and non-binary folks were building, investing in the early infrastructure, or even participating in decentralized finance. To fill this gap, Alana started Eve Wealth, a platform and community that helps more women and traditionally underrepresented groups obtain ownership in this new wealth revolution and explore their full economic potential.

We asked Alana about what sets her company apart from others, the achievements she’s most proud of, and what’s next for her and Eve Wealth.

Q: Tell us the story behind your company’s founding. How and why did you start working on Eve Wealth?

A: People don’t invest because they don’t have time and can’t find trusted financial guides. They miss out on the chance to grow personal wealth and to build a nest egg that unlocks the lifestyle they want to lead.

From fertility, to education, to owning a home, or simply living with independence and ease—wealthy people have an unfair advantage to living well. For centuries, the feminine has been left out of finance.

We were in the middle of decentralized finance summer in 2020. The next wealth and technology revolution was starting—decentralized finance on blockchains—and there were very few women or non-binary people at the table. No women were teaching or educating on decentralized finance. Very few were on the cap tables of the startups and decentralized apps that were launching. Even fewer were taking executive roles to shape these companies. We wanted to change that with Eve Wealth.

Q: What problem does Eve Wealth solve?

A: We teach investors at every stage how to evaluate investment opportunities and advocate for allocation to increase access to diverse leaders. Members unlock the education, opportunities, and networks to design portfolios that fit their values and lifestyle goals.

Q: What makes your company different from others?

A: We operate as a cooperative. All content, education, and media is community-designed and led. Expert peers share portfolios, strategies, and opportunities. Since our members struggle to find trusted partners to do it for them, we connect them to networks that make it faster to get there—with community.

Most fintech companies won’t serve these people. Unless you have a net worth of $10,000,000 or more, talented financial advisors won’t pick up your call. The ones who do are usually more like salespeople than coaches. They are white, mostly men, don’t know of or believe in blockchain, and don’t count company options or real estate as assets because they can’t charge you a fee on them. For people with less than $10,000,000 net worth? They are sold credit products, because getting people into more debt is the only profitable product for fintechs to sell. That’s not a future our community wants to bank on.

Q: Have you felt like giving up? What made you persist?

A: In Web2 you can look at the competitive set and be inspired on how to innovate based on what currently exists. In Web3, it is the wild west. Without regulatory guidance, projects and protocols in the market sometimes do things that are in a gray zone or aren’t legal. They race to grow big enough to be able to afford the fines, build offshore, or operate with anonymous identities. In the early days of decentralized autonomous organizations, or DAOs, a lot of projects were doing things that inspired us. But these projects, including creating micro-economies with billion-dollar treasuries, took a lot of conversations with legal and compliance experts to see if the model was something we could get comfortable with. That’s expensive and time consuming for startups.

Being very early to something is a challenge—the possibility of what could be helps you persist. Similarly, the knowledge that you understand the challenges gives you confidence that when you see the doorway open, you’ll be prepared to go through it.

Q: We dare you to brag: What achievements are you most proud of?

A: We’ve onboarded thousands of women and non-binary people into Web3. Many of our members make their first angel investment. We’ve also helped multiple C-level executives in Web2 learn the fundamentals to gain the confidence to become CEOs and founders of Web3 companies that have gone on to raise $25,000,000 and more.

We’re building infrastructure that helps communities move beyond social capital and trusted spaces for members to find expert peers across domains to finally get invested and become owners.

Q: What’s next for you and Eve Wealth?

A: As more and more of our generation loses faith in old systems and no longer feels they can bank on social security that our parents relied on in the past, we’re looking to new definitions of wealth and security. We’re noticing that this new definition needs to incorporate community, where groups of people with common bonds are coordinating capital and caring connections.

Our next step is to bridge the education to investing gap, incorporating the new models and tools we’re seeing across Web3 governance, coordination, and community. This starts with one-click tradable strategies in our upcoming investing platform, currently in beta. Check out Eve Invest to request access and get on our waitlist.

