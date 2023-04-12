How AI Will Potentially Impact the Future of People’s Careers

The advent of generative artificial intelligence (AI) has brought about a number of mixed reactions. Some experts say it’s the next big advance in technology. Others are calling for a six-month moratorium on development to consider the risks of the AI.

The average person, though, is more worried about whether this technology could finally be the advance that puts them out of a job.

It’s a real threat. Goldman Sachs forecast “significant disruption” for the labor market due to AI, noting that as many as 300 million jobs could be affected—and that among exposed occupations, as much as 50% of the workforce could be replaced ultimately.

This, of course, leads to the follow-up question many workers have. How vulnerable is my job or industry to an AI takeover? Ultimately, of course, that comes down to what you do for a living.

A study by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and OpenAI, which created ChatGPT, has looked at tasks that could be at risk from AI technology, which is also called a large language model (LLM).

Accountants, writers, reporters, Web designers, mathematicians and interpreters are the jobs that are most at risk, the team found. Others included legal secretaries, court reporters and blockchain engineers.

Goldman’s report, meanwhile, noted that office jobs had the biggest percentage of positions that could be taken over by AI. Administrative support roles, for example, saw a big risk with 46% of their tasks capable of being automated. Some 44% of legal work tasks were vulnerable, and architects and engineers could see up to 37% of their tasks exposed.

Exposure doesn’t mean it’s time to start looking for a new career, though. The researchers note that while AI has the technical capability to be more efficient in these jobs, there are a number of factors—social, economic, regulatory and more—that could ensure those are still performed by humans.

“Our analysis indicates that approximately 19% of jobs have at least 50% of their tasks exposed to LLMs when considering both current model capabilities and anticipated LLM-powered software,” the report reads. “Our findings confirm the hypothesis that these technologies can have pervasive impacts across a wide swath of occupations in the U.S.”

Broadly, the study found, the higher paying the job, the greater the chances were that AI could do it in a much more efficient manner. However, the researchers noted, there were 34 fields that, for now, are not at risk.

It’s a diverse list, which includes motorcycle mechanics, slaughterhouse employees, short order cooks, dishwashers, brick masons and athletes. At the heart of each occupation without any exposed tasks, though, is working with your hands in some form or fashion.

Whether AI will impact your job could also depend, in part, on where you live. Goldman Sachs says Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Sweden and the U.S. are the five countries that are likely to be most affected. Workers in China, Nigeria, Vietnam, Kenya and India are significantly less likely to lose their jobs to the technology.

“Our estimates intuitively suggest that fewer jobs in [emerging markets] are exposed to automation than in [developed markets], but that 18% of work globally could be automated by AI on an employment-weighted basis,” the report reads.

