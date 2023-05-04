How AI Will Affect Your Job: 10 Industries on the Verge of Major Change

Content creators everywhere saw their careers flash before their eyes upon witnessing the awesome power of ChatGPT. The AI chatbot takes just a few seconds to generate posts that even a skilled human blogger might have spent hours crafting the old-fashioned way.

While some imagined a digital monster arriving from the future to steal their livelihoods, others saw an invisible helper to do mundane tasks while they added the personal touch that only a human can provide — at least for now.

But bloggers are hardly the only ones whose lives and careers are about to change. Like it or not, highly effective artificial intelligence is already here and gaining ground. Some professionals will adopt AI as a co-pilot, others will become the co-pilot to AI, and others might be kicked out of the cockpit altogether.

Either way, the following jobs on the cutting edge of AI’s core competencies are most likely to feel its impact first.

Advertising

Just as ChatGPT can respond to questions with fast, accurate and naturally flowing responses, advertising-focused AI generators can flesh out partially baked marketing concepts into presentation-ready designs.

“They bring limitless opportunities for advertisers to quickly visualize their ideas and enrich the comms with unique and non-stock images and videos,” said Eugene Belausau, product manager of AI Arta, an AI-based art and image generator from AI-powered mobile solutions development company AIBY. “AI is also a cheap way to test advertisement hypotheses, shortlist the most appealing, and cut off no-go ideas without investing too much time and production effort. It may also bring to the radar new, unexpected concepts that didn’t occur during the team brainstorming.”

Graphic Design

AI is already enabling creative professionals to generate visual representations of ideas without hiring a graphic artist to do it for them.

“On-demand image generation from text prompts enables content creators who have no professional design skills to easily visualize their ideas and share unique, non-stock content with their audience,” said Belausau. “This solution works for bloggers, social media content producers and influencers, journalists, and more.”

AI won’t necessarily put graphic artists out of work, but it will put a powerful tool in their hands.

“It can be helpful to professional designers and illustrators as they can quickly sketch up their ideas and transform them into draft images to share the variants with clients and cut off no-go ideas,” said Belausau.

Content Creation

The arrival of ChatGPT was a before-and-after moment for content marketers — and the industry is just starting to realize AI’s power to generate high-quality material quickly and consistently.

“AI generators speed up the content creation process, enabling marketing specialists to create bigger volumes of text and visual content in a shorter time,” said Belausau. “These are either ready-to-go pieces, drafts that must be worked out to reflect your message or scopes of new ideas. In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, AI significantly saves time and resources and empowers brands with a more frequent content flow, thus, enabling more active interaction with consumers and promoting sales.”

Sales

AI does not appear poised to replace traditional salespeople, but it’s already helping them offload much of the grunt work required to close deals.

“According to a recent Forrester survey, only 23% of a sales rep’s time is actually spent selling, as reps are overwhelmed with juggling an increasing number of activities and tasks,” said Eilon Reshef, co-founder and chief product officer of Gong, a business and sales AI modeling company. “The use of AI can make sales teams more productive by capturing and analyzing all customer interactions, then delivering insights and recommendations on the next steps. The mundane and unproductive tasks associated with typical sales software are eliminated, allowing sales teams to focus on identifying and engaging with prospects, closing customer deals, and accelerating their pipeline to revenue.”

Programming, Coding and Software Development

It wasn’t just content creators. The arrival of ChatGPT also made it abundantly clear to computer professionals that AI could help them today — and perhaps replace them tomorrow.

“Today, systems like GitHub Copilot and ChatGPT can write some code, mostly restricted to trivial algorithms, test cases and function prototypes,” said Flavio Villanustre, global chief information security officer for the data insights and analytics firm LexisNexis Risk Solutions. “However, it is quite possible that AI systems will be in the pilot seat and humans will instead become the copilots. By then, software development and software engineering roles could be completely fulfilled by a capable AI.”

Engineering

The job description of the typical engineer has a lot in common with that of the typical AI generator.

“Most of the work an engineer performs consists of tackling complex problems, breaking them apart into smaller ones, calculating or designing solutions for those small problems and, at the end, combining all the solutions together to solve the initial complex situation,” said Villanustre. “Even at this relatively initial stage of AI, ChatGPT and its newer engine based on GPT-4 — the latest iteration of the AI stack behind the system — is fairly proficient at performing these tasks for different domains.”

Villanustre does not believe that AI will soon replace engineers because laws, regulations and societal expectations still demand an accountable and qualified human to be in charge of the kind of work engineers perform.

The Legal Profession

While you probably won’t be represented by a chatbot during your next court appearance, the supporting staff who help attorneys research, outline and prepare their cases could soon receive a helping hand — or a pink slip — from AI technology.

“While GPT-4 demonstrated its ability to pass the bar law exam in the 90th percentile, in a similar context to the discussion about engineering, the law requires attorneys to be licensed,” said Villanustre. “As such, this may prevent an AI system from replacing them in court — for now. However, AI can still perform the groundwork in advance of court appearances and could replace the attorneys and paralegals who currently perform those functions.”

Financial Advisors

Like doctors, lawyers and engineers, the work of financial advisors requires a human touch that AI can’t currently replace — but it’s already changing the industry.

“AI has made significant progress in personal finance management already, and this trend is expected to continue,” said Bronwyn Syiek, President of Credit Sesame, which uses AI to help its customers assess and improve their credit health. “AI has the potential to revolutionize the way individuals manage their finances. It is unlikely that AI could replace human financial advisors completely. Rather, AI tools may be used to aid decision-making.”

Risk Management

AI can’t manufacture empathy, compassion or creativity, but it can analyze and interpret the massive data sets that companies maintain as part of their risk-mitigation strategies.

“AI-powered risk management is likely to begin using predictive analytics to identify potential risks before they occur,” said Syiek. “For example, by analyzing transaction history and user behavior to identify potential instances of fraud or default. Additionally, AI could use machine learning algorithms to identify patterns of risk and make recommendations on how to manage those risks.”

Customer Service

Automation is such a familiar and often frustrating part of the customer service experience that people are usually grateful just to get a person on the line. With AI, however, they might not know the difference.

“Chatbots are used to provide quick and efficient customer service already,” said Syiek. “In the future, AI could improve customer service using natural language processing to understand customer inquiries and provide helpful responses. Machine learning algorithms could identify patterns of customer inquiries and provide useful information even before they ask for it. This could help to reduce wait times and improve the overall customer experience.”

