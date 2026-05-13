How AI Nodes Boost Demand for Entegris Consumables

Entegris, Inc. ENTG sits in the flow of artificial intelligence-driven node migration, where each new process step raises the penalty for contamination and pushes fabs toward tighter purity control. That dynamic can make consumables demand feel steadier because it tracks wafer starts and process complexity, not just equipment spending.

With node transitions increasing “content per wafer,” Entegris is trying to capture more materials intensity in critical steps. The company’s positioning in filtration, selective etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and advanced deposition is central to that playbook.

ENTG’s AI-Linked Node Migration Tailwinds

As semiconductors move to more advanced nodes, manufacturers typically add process steps and tighten purity specifications. That combination increases materials intensity and supports higher “content per wafer” in areas like liquid filtration, selective etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and advanced deposition.

For Entegris, the implication is that consumables can grow on unit-driven demand even when parts of the capital spending cycle remain uneven. More complex material systems and tighter contamination control requirements tend to pull its portfolio deeper into day-to-day wafer processing.

Entegris Portfolio Ties to Deposition, CMP, and Etch

Entegris operates through two segments that are designed to work together across the most contamination-sensitive steps. Materials Solutions provides materials-based offerings that include chemical vapor and atomic layer deposition precursors, chemical mechanical planarization slurries and pads, ion implantation specialty gases, and formulated etch and clean chemistries.

Advanced Purity Solutions focuses on filtration, purification, and contamination-control solutions for critical liquid chemistries and gases, along with solutions intended to preserve wafer and substrate cleanliness across processes. Management highlights a co-optimized approach that links the two segments across deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, and post-chemical mechanical planarization modules.

ENTG’s Q1’26 Shows Volume-Driven Momentum

First-quarter 2026 results reinforced the consumables thesis with mid-single-digit sales growth and improved profitability. Net sales rose 5% year over year to $811.9 million, while gross margin expanded to 46.9% from 46.1%.

Entegris, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Entegris, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Entegris, Inc. Quote

Management cited unit-driven revenues rising about 7% year over year, supported by growth in liquid filtration, advanced deposition, and selective etch. Liquid filtration delivered its third consecutive record quarter, a notable proof point for recurring demand tied to process intensity.

Segment performance supported that view. Advanced Purity Solutions net sales increased 6.8% year over year to $463.6 million on strength in liquid filtration and FOUPs, while Materials Solutions revenue rose 2.8% to $351.1 million, reflecting demand in advanced deposition materials, selective etch, and chemical mechanical planarization consumables.

Entegris Exposure Mix Skews to Advanced Demand

Management framed revenue exposure as weighted to the industry’s highest materials-intensity nodes. Advanced logic represents about 40% of revenues, while memory contributes about 30%, with leading-edge compute demand driving capacity investments.

That mix matters because it ties Entegris to sub-5-nanometer transitions where tighter contamination control and more complex material systems raise content per wafer. Management also expects a more meaningful 2-nanometer production ramp-up in 2026, which would further reinforce demand for plan-of-record positions in filtration, chemical mechanical planarization, and advanced materials.

ENTG’s Memory Angle: DRAM Resilient, NAND Later

Within memory, management characterized dynamic random-access memory as structurally supported by artificial intelligence workloads. That framing suggests continued pull for high-purity materials and contamination control as capacity and process requirements rise.

By contrast, NAND is expected to improve later in 2026. Management also pointed to layer scaling as a driver of incremental content, which can expand the consumables opportunity as complexity builds.

Entegris CapEx Link Adds a Second Growth Lever

Beyond consumables, Entegris has a meaningful lever tied to industry capital expenditures. About 25% of revenue is linked to capital spending, split roughly two-thirds toward fab construction and one-third toward wafer fab equipment.

Management said capital expenditure-driven revenues declined modestly year over year in the first quarter of 2026, influenced by prior-year order timing, but expects this revenue stream to increase as 2026 progresses. The company also outlined a staged benefit pattern as construction activity is followed by tool qualification and then unit-driven ramp-ups, potentially broadening growth beyond consumables.

ENTG Risks: Mixed Mainstream Logic and Execution Noise

The offset is that not every part of the cycle is clean. Management described mainstream logic as mixed, citing utilization in the mid-70% to 80% range and calling demand a “put and take” between consumer sensitivity and artificial intelligence-related strength. That backdrop can keep quarterly patterns uneven.

Execution is another swing factor. Footprint optimization actions can introduce temporary costs tied to staffing, ramp, and plant-level variability, which may make margin progression less linear even as volumes recover. Concentration and currency exposure add noise as well, given a geographically weighted sales base and meaningful customer concentration.

Entegris Bottom Line for Investors

Entegris enters the next phase of the cycle with a unit-driven consumables model that benefits from higher content per wafer at advanced nodes, plus a capital expenditure-linked lever that management expects to build through 2026.

Through 2026, the key markers are whether Materials Solutions trends track management’s mid- to high-single-digit expectations, whether record liquid filtration performance holds, and whether capital expenditure revenues visibly inflect as the year progresses. Investors should also keep an eye on sensitivity to product mix and cycle timing as mainstream logic remains uneven and execution actions move through the network.

Entegris operates within the semiconductor materials and process solutions sector, with key peers and competitors including Lam Research Corporation LRCX and Onto Innovation Inc. ONTO. These companies are similarly focused on advanced manufacturing, specialized chemicals, and contamination control for high-tech industries.

Entegris currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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