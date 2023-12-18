How AI Is Influencing The Mortgage Industry

In the not-so-distant future, you might join a video call and meet with a virtual representative to discuss your mortgage options. Afterward, an AI-written document will deliver personalized recommendations based on the conversation. Finally, your application will run through an algorithm before a human underwriter approves or denies it.

Artificial intelligence is making waves everywhere, and the mortgage industry isn’t immune. From writing marketing copy to detecting fraud, mortgage experts say there are plenty of ways to apply AI within their field. However, until the technology is more reliable, don’t expect many companies to rely on it solely for important functions like credit risk assessments or property valuations.

The Role of AI in the Mortgage Industry

According to Pete Woodhouse, chief technology officer for fintech lending platform Prosper, the use of artificial intelligence by financial technology companies can be split into two streams: strategic and efficient.

Strategic uses of AI may include analyzing customer behaviors for marketing purposes or looking for early signs that someone might default on a loan. Other AI applications focus on efficiency and include chatbots, automatic code generation and services that allow a company to do more with fewer workers.

Many of these uses occur behind the scenes, and Woodhouse notes that one valuable use of AI is to “clear out technical debt.” Older systems may use what he describes as “ancient code” that may be unfamiliar to current engineers and programmers. However, artificial intelligence can make sense of that data and help bring it up to date.

Other uses of AI in the mortgage industry may include creating marketing materials. In addition to writing ad copy and website content, artificial intelligence can assist with keyword research, which helps a mortgage lender rank higher in search engine results.

Historical Uses of AI in Mortgage Lending

The idea of a computer analyzing mortgage applications may feel futuristic, but it’s nothing new.

“[Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac] have been automated for many years,” says Steven Sless, a 20-year veteran of the mortgage industry and chief operating officer of Trius Lending Partners, a real estate investment financing company.

The Desktop Underwriter software used by Fannie Mae allows lenders to input borrower data to generate automated underwriting options. Freddie Mac uses a similar type of program called Loan Product Advisor. However, artificial intelligence offers the prospect of taking the decision-making abilities of these programs to a new level through what’s known as machine learning.

Machine learning—a branch of artificial intelligence—“gives computers the ability to learn without explicitly being programmed,” according to a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) publication. MIT notes the terms artificial intelligence and machine learning are often used interchangeably.

Automation differs slightly from AI and machine learning. In one of its most commonly used forms, automation involves a system that performs specific actions when certain parameters are met. For instance, if someone were to submit an inquiry to a lender, an automated system like Desktop Underwriter might send the same response to everyone. With artificial intelligence and machine learning, the same automated system could analyze data from several sources and learn over time to select the best response for each borrower.

Advantages of AI in Mortgage Lending

According to the Mortgage Lender Sentiment Survey published by Fannie Mae in October 2023, the most appealing uses of AI and machine learning from a lender standpoint include:

Compliance review

Fraud detection

Customized loan offerings

Property valuation

Underwriting data verification and processing

Meanwhile, borrowers may find that AI makes the mortgage application process more efficient and reduce human error. That has the potential to result in faster decisions and, possibly, earlier closings. Chatbots and virtual assistants could provide customer service 24/7, making it convenient to shop for loans outside normal business hours.

Still, the benefits of AI are largely theoretical. While 65% of lenders are familiar with AI, only 7% have deployed it within their current mortgage process, according to the Fannie Mae survey. Another 22% say they’re trialing the use of AI solutions on a limited basis.

The relatively low number of mortgage companies rolling out artificial intelligence may be because of the potential disadvantages associated with this new technology.

Disadvantages of AI in Mortgage Lending

Hallucinations are a significant problem within many current AI systems. In other words, these systems have been known to make things up and present them as fact. According to the lenders surveyed by Fannie Mae, misinformation is seen as the biggest risk of using AI.

“Nothing that is generated by AI can go to production without a human checking it,” Woodhouse says. Currently, Prosper only uses AI for some services related to personal loan products and not for home equity lines of credit.

Another concern with AI is the presence of unintended bias. While it may seem as though a computer would make objective decisions, there are concerns about bias seeping in through its programming or the data it uses.

For firms using AI for lending decisions, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has issued guidance noting that lenders must provide specific reasons for a denial. “Generally, creditors cannot state the reasons for [a mortgage denial] by pointing to a broad bucket,” the bureau said in a press release.

AI and Customer Experience in Mortgages

For consumers, AI in the mortgage industry might be most obvious in the use of customer service tools such as online chatbots. These serve as virtual representatives who can answer inquiries from current and potential customers.

“The chatbots continue to get more robust and smarter almost by the day, it seems,” Sless says. However, at his firm, chatbots are scripted to only answer basic questions while human representatives provide more nuanced information. “I still think people enjoy the personal touch,” Sless notes.

That was also a finding in the 2023 Borrower Insights Survey by Ice Mortgage Technology. The data and technology provider surveyed more than 2,000 adults and found only 9% of them want mortgage borrowing to be a fully digital experience.

So, while technology is on track to provide lenders with the possibility of offering AI-powered video calls, it remains to be seen if customers will embrace or balk at the thought of conversing with a virtual representative. It’s more likely that advanced chatbots may be used behind the scenes to help human representatives quickly answer questions and provide information.

AI With Mortgage Loan Servicing and Underwriting

One of the strengths of AI is ferreting out potential fraud and providing real-time transaction monitoring, according to Sless. For loan servicers, machine learning can be an effective way to proactively identify problems before they turn into significant losses.

However, on the underwriting side, the risks may outweigh the potential benefits. The Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination in lending, and violations can result in government penalties, punitive damages and other expenses. Given the questions surrounding unintended bias in AI, some firms are hesitant to turn over underwriting decisions to this technology.

That doesn’t mean AI won’t eventually take a larger role in loan underwriting, but “there’s going to be a long journey to get there,” Woodhouse says.

For now, some lending professionals are looking to AI more for its ability to streamline processes than to assess credit risk or perform other key underwriting functions. With the right prompts and inputs, there’s hope that this technology will open the doors to new opportunities to find, engage and maintain customers.

