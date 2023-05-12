How AI Enables a New Era of Cross-DAO Collaboration

By James Young, co-founder Collab.land

Recent breakthroughs in artificial intelligence have ushered in a new era of automation and content creation, but coordination across different organizations remains a highly manual and oftentimes opaque process. This is about to change, with AI poised to play a massive role in streamlining interaction between different organizations – from legacy businesses to decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs).

AI tools, paired with information on specific on-chain activity, community sentiment analysis, and hard-coded organizational goals, will be able to automatically facilitate a wide range of partnerships and other formal agreements in a trustless yet transparent manner. And while new, societally impactful technologies inadvertently introduce new questions around policy and regulation, there are many reasons to be cautiously optimistic.

Identifying New Opportunities

One of the key advantages of AI is its ability to analyze vast amounts of data and identify patterns and correlations that are not easily visible to humans. In the context of organizational coordination, AI tools can be used to help identify potential organizational synergies based on a mix of private-encrypted and publicly available data on market trends, customer behavior, and business performance.

Within a web3 setting, these tools could glean additional insights from analyzing on-chain activity, in-app community sentiment, and other relevant data points. In other words, you don’t need a human-readable universal index for DAOs to identify potential partnership opportunities using insights from AI-synthesized on-chain activity. And for privacy-focused organizations and communities, this data can be encrypted or otherwise protected while still being usable for AI.

In other words, AI can enable organizations to identify partnership opportunities that may have been overlooked using traditional methods, and to make informed decisions about which partnerships to pursue. This is especially helpful in emergent, fast-moving industries that lack clear industry leaders and standards, but is ultimately beneficial to any organization looking to collaborate with an external party. Right now, companies can only partner with organizations that they already know exist, but AI development is already at a stage where businesses can replace their outdated business development routines with low-cost automation tools.

Streamlining Operations

Coordination costs are not limited to discovery – once a business or DAO has identified a prospective partner, it must conduct the proper research, negotiate an agreement, and execute the deal. AI can help streamline all these processes.

For instance, AI can help streamline the negotiation and execution of cross-DAO agreements like co-branded marketing campaigns and other formal partnerships. By automating some of the tasks involved in these processes, such as financial due diligence, legal compliance, and performance tracking, AI can reduce the time and cost of organizational collaboration while ensuring trustless and transparent transactions. Eventually there will be AI-powered smart contracts that can automatically enforce the terms of a cross-DAO partnership without the need for intermediaries or manual oversight, and I know there are already developers working on this.

The above is especially beneficial for complex arrangements such as M&A agreements, which currently require entire teams of highly-paid consultants and lawyers. Ultimately the goal isn’t to replace manpower with automation – it’s to enable open collaborations based on publicly verifiable logic, and free up more human capacity for open-ended value creation instead of being relegated to routine, rent-seeking tasks.

Setting Concrete, Measurable Goals

Organizations will only be able to use AI to its full potential if they orient their businesses towards concrete, measurable goals. This, coincidentally, is something every organization should be doing anyway – regardless of whether they choose to utilize AI coordination tools.

AI is increasingly capable of understanding open-ended statements and distilling them into empirical objectives and key results. But when it comes to cross-organizational collaboration there should be no room for ambiguity and misinterpretation, especially if many processes will be automated. This means the best approach for business leaders and DAO committees is to establish clear organizational goals that their AI tools can optimize for without the need for provisional assumptions.

In other words, AI tools enforce a certain clarity of purpose across an entire organization. By analyzing hard-coded organizational goals and other relevant data points, AI can help businesses, non-profits, and DAOs identify potential partners and negotiate agreements that benefit all involved parties. This could lead to a more open and collaborative business environment that is based on publicly verifiable logic, rather than subjective backroom deals.

Turbocharging Innovation

The reduction of multi-party coordination costs is key to unlocking new forms of collective experimentation and value creation. There are ample costs to be saved and revenue to be made from ditching today’s manual business development approach in favor of AI tools that make the entire collaborative process more effortless AND efficient. Once an AI-powered analytics tool identifies overlapping interests between different organizations, it’s just a matter of acting on, or manually approving, the most beneficial partnerships in a way that reduces cost and friction.

And while these AI tools can be used to benefit any type of organization, ultimately the strongest business cases may be built around cross-DAO collaborations. The possibilities are endless –medical research DAOs will eventually be able to use AI-powered tools to collaborate with other DAOs that have complementary research agendas or data sources. Decentralized VC funds could invest in new startups based on transparent performance metrics and product synergies across their entire portfolio. And by analyzing market trends, user behavior, and other data points, AI-powered liquidity management tools will be able to collaborate across multiple DeFi DAOs with complementary assets and user bases in order to increase overall market liquidity and re-risk investor positions.

In an ideal world, every collaboration between multiple organizations is greater than the sum of its parts. While understandably this is not always the actual case, it will increasingly ring true. Relative to many other AI use cases currently being debated, there is little downside to AI tools that make it easier for organizations to work together based on convergent goals, complementary capabilities, or shared pooled resources. It remains to be seen how the entire array of AI-powered tools will continue to evolve and be deployed – but when it comes to cross-organizational collaboration AI may be just what we need to turbocharge human value creation.

About the author



James Young is the Founder and CEO of Abridged Inc, the maker of Collab.Land. James has founded and grown web-based companies since the early 2000s. He was the first lead developer for Zynga's game Farmville, and worked in previous roles as a software developer and chief architect. An early crypto community member, James co-wrote a white paper on token-curated registries in 2017, was a co-creator of the Moloch DAO framework, and co-summoner of MetaCartel.

James is proud to be involved in the evolution of the Internet by empowering individuals through digital ownership. In 2019, he co-founded Abridged, the makers of Collab.Land. When he’s not thinking about crypto, James’ hobbies include working on other emergent technologies, as well as working/vegging out.

