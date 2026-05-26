How Agenus' Pipeline Progress Unlock Its Next Growth Phase

Agenus’ AGEN growth story is becoming increasingly tied to the progress of its lead immuno-oncology combination, botensilimab plus balstilimab (BOT/BAL), particularly in microsatellite-stable (MSS) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). The company has recently advanced the program into late-stage development by initiating the global phase III BATTMAN study, marking an important milestone for its pipeline.

The late-stage study is evaluating BOT/BAL in patients with refractory MSS mCRC, a setting in which currently approved checkpoint inhibitors have historically shown limited benefit. This has made MSS colorectal cancer one of the more difficult markets for immunotherapy developers and an area of significant unmet medical need.

So far, BOT/BAL has generated encouraging survival data in heavily pretreated patients. According to Agenus, the regimen demonstrated nearly 42% two-year overall survival and a median overall survival of about 21 months in earlier-stage studies. The company believes these results could support future accelerated approval efforts in the United States and conditional approval pathways in Europe.

Beyond clinical development, Agenus is also expanding international access to the regimen through named-patient and reimbursed early-access programs in select markets, including France. The company also strengthened its manufacturing and liquidity position earlier this year through its collaboration with Zydus Lifesciences, which supports future BOT/BAL production readiness and commercialization efforts.

AGEN Faces Intense Competition in Target Markets

Agenus faces stiff competition from Big Pharma in its target markets.

The company competes with well-established immunotherapies such as Merck’s MRK Keytruda and Bristol Myers’ BMY Opdivo and Yervoy. These drugs have strong commercial positions across multiple cancer indications, making it difficult for smaller biotech companies to establish market share.

AGEN’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Agenus have underperformed the industry year to date, as seen in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AGEN is currently trading at a discount to the industry. Based on the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, the stock trades at 0.95 times forward 12-month sales, below the industry average of 1.96 times.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate revisions for Agenus’ 2026 and 2027 bottom line have been mixed over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Agenus currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.