How Is AeroVironment Expanding Its Counter-Drone Defense Capabilities?

AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV is strengthening its role in defense technology through its counter-uncrewed aircraft systems (C-UAS). These solutions are designed to detect, track and defeat hostile drones that may threaten military bases, critical infrastructure or troops in the field. As drones become more common in modern conflicts, the need to defend against them has become a key priority for defense forces worldwide.



A central element of AeroVironment’s counter-drone portfolio is the Titan family of radio-frequency-based C-UAS systems. These solutions help identify and neutralize small hostile drones while providing operators with real-time situational awareness. Some variants can be deployed within minutes and are designed so that even non-specialist operators can monitor drone activity and respond quickly to potential threats. This flexibility makes them suitable for fast-changing battlefield conditions.



The company is also advancing its counter-drone capabilities through new technologies and upgraded systems. AeroVironment has introduced lighter and more capable solutions that improve detection range and response speed against small unmanned aircraft. It is developing kinetic interceptor systems designed to engage larger aerial threats, expanding its ability to address different types of drone risks.



Demand for counter-drone technologies is rising as unmanned aircraft are increasingly used for surveillance and attack missions. To address this trend, AeroVironment continues to invest in sensing technologies, artificial intelligence and integrated defense platforms to support the development of next-generation counter-drone systems.

Increasing Drone Threats Expand Counter-UAS Opportunities

The rising use of drones in modern warfare is driving demand for technologies that can detect, track and defeat hostile unmanned aircraft across military operations. Other defense companies advancing similar counter-drone capabilities are discussed below.

RTX Corporation RTX develops advanced air defense and electronic warfare systems used to detect and counter aerial threats, including unmanned aircraft.



Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC develops advanced radar, electronic warfare and integrated air defense systems that help detect, track and counter unmanned aerial threats across military operations.

Earnings Estimates for AVAV Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 earnings per share suggests a year-over-year decline of 1.22% and growth of 37.04%, respectively.



AVAV Stock Trading at a Discount

AeroVironment is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 5.06X compared with the industry average of 12.58X.



AVAV Stock Price Performance

In the past year, AVAV shares have surged 82.6% compared with the industry’s 48.8% growth.



AVAV’s Zacks Rank

AeroVironment currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



