How Is AeroVironment Advancing AI-Enabled Multi-Domain Autonomy?

AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV is strengthening its defense technology portfolio by advancing autonomy, artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-domain control capabilities. These technologies are becoming increasingly important as defense customers seek systems that can operate across air, land, sea and other complex environments with greater speed, coordination and efficiency. By focusing on intelligent systems, the company is positioning itself to support missions that require faster decision-making and reduced operator workload.



A key part of this strategy is AeroVironment’s Kinesis command and control software. This platform is designed to support the operation of multiple uncrewed systems, including aircraft, ground vehicles and maritime assets. By bringing different assets under a common control environment, Kinesis helps improve situational awareness, mission planning and overall coordination for defense users.



The company is also building strength through MacCready Works, its innovation arm focused on autonomy, AI and advanced platform technologies. Solutions developed through this group are aimed at helping robotic systems perform complex missions in difficult operating environments. This focus supports AeroVironment’s ability to deliver systems that are more adaptive, connected and mission-ready.



With defense operations becoming more data-driven and distributed, demand for autonomous and software-enabled systems is likely to remain strong. AeroVironment’s work in AI-enabled autonomy gives it a stronger role in next-generation defense programs while broadening the value of its technology portfolio.

Companies Advancing Autonomous Defense Technologies

The defense sector is increasingly using AI, autonomy and command software to improve mission speed, coordination and decision-making. Companies like Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS and L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX are also strengthening their capabilities in this space.



Kratos Defense develops autonomous and unmanned systems while expanding capabilities in AI-driven mission and tactical communication technologies to support advanced defense operations.



L3Harris Technologies provides mission systems, sensors, and command and control technologies while strengthening autonomous and real-time battlefield communication capabilities for multi-domain operations.

Earnings Estimates for AVAV Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings per share suggests a year-over-year decline of 10.37%, and for fiscal 2027, estimates indicate growth of 26.94%.



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AVAV Stock Trading at a Discount

AeroVironment is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 3.84X compared with the industry average of 12.03X.



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AVAV Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, AVAV shares have climbed 2.9% compared with the industry’s 26.3% growth.



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AVAV’s Zacks Rank

AeroVironment currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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