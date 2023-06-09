How Advisors Seek to Use Small-Cap ETF ‘QWST’ in Portfolios

Advisors may look to the Harbor Small Cap Explorer ETF (QWST) as a distinct substitute for current small-cap ETF holdings.

An allocation to U.S. small-cap equities may have the potential to provide attractive returns for clients. Small-cap stocks have strong long-term growth and performance capability given the earlier lifecycle nature of investments across the space, according to Harbor Capital.

U.S. small-cap strategies may exhibit higher levels of volatility, in addition to generally being more capacity constrained. Harbor believes QWST stands out in a sea of small-cap ETFs as it offers enough capacity to potentially meet market demands; the fund has $4 billion in total capacity.

QWST may fit best in a client’s small-cap equity allocation benchmarked to the Russell 2000 Index. Since the fund’s launch on April 27, QWST is up 1.28% (NAV) while the Russell 2000 has declined 1.1% (NAV). The figures look at total return level (using the closing price of the security that has been adjusted to include price appreciation, dividend, distribution, and expense ratio).

Adding a Multi-Strategy Approach to a Small-Cap ETF

QWST utilizes an exclusive multi-strategy approach. A multi-strategy approach seeks to provide diversification benefits and greater risk management potential relative to single-strategy offerings.

The QWST investment process allocates across five active managers with distinct investment styles. Harbor’s Multi-asset Solutions team seeks to optimize the diversification benefits of the underlying managers. It also minimizes factor risks, and enables idiosyncratic risk. This drives portfolio returns, according to Harbor Capital.

The Harbor Multi-asset Solutions team’s approach focuses on three key tenets: optimization scenarios, cross-sectional risk exposures, and qualitative review, according to the firm.

QWST's subadvisors include Connacht Asset Management, Copeland Capital Management, Granahan Investment Management, Huber Capital Management, and Reinhart Partners. Notably, each subadvisor has its own specific investment style and will act independently from the other subadvisors.

