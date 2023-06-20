How Advisors Often Get in Their Own Way

For RIAIntel, Holly Deaton discussed the findings of a research study which showed that often advisors are getting in their own way when it comes to growing their practice and effectively serving their clients.

In 2022, about 20% of financial advisors saw a decline in assets under management according to a study from Janus Henderson. The research also showed that many advisors are not being aggressive enough when it comes to asking existing or potential clients for new business due to the fear of being seen as too pushy.

However, advisors need to move past these fears if they want to successfully grow their business. And, most advisors struggle with adding new clients and growing assets under management. In contrast, successful firms have a culture of growth and consistently take proactive steps to ensure a robust pipeline of future clients.

In addition to these factors holding back advisors, only 30% of advisors have a business plan in place, while only 25% have marketing material that is targeted towards their ideal client. This is despite 93% of advisors agreeing that a business and marketing plan are essential to growth.

Overall, advisors need to do a better job of aligning their actions with their goals. And, the key to accomplish this is overcoming psychological hurdles of appearing too pushy and spending less time on client service and portfolio management.

Finsum: Many financial advisors are falling short of reaching their business goals due to some psychological hurdles. For instance, advisors agree that it’s important to have a business plan but only a minority actually do.

