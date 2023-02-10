How Advisors Can Generate More Leads in 2023

During a recent ThinkAdvisor FMG sponsored webcast titled “How to Drive and Close More Leads in 2023,” Samantha Russell, chief evangelist at FMG, and Susan Theder, chief marketing, and experience officer at the firm, outlined ways advisors can improve their lead generation efforts this year. Both Russell and Theder believe that holding webinars and other events is a great way to generate leads, but have found that only 23% of advisors are utilizing them. They recommend that advisors pick topics that go beyond financial issues as most people are not thinking about their financial issues all the time. For instance, Theder said that in the “most successful webinars I’ve seen, advisors do combine multiple different professions.” So, an advisor could talk about wellness and bring on a nutritionist, an estate planner, and a mental health professional and have a discussion that covers more than just the financial aspect. They also recommend picking topics that are timely. For instance, during February, tax issues are a great topic to discuss. They also suggest keeping the webinars short. Russell says “Between 30 and 60 minutes is really ideal for a webcast or webinar.” In terms of marketing your webinar, make sure you’re really specific with the title. Russell and Theder also recommend sending at least three promo emails and use Google Reviews if your firm allows it for SEO purposes.

