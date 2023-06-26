How Advisors Can Better Serve LGBTQ+ Clients

Evan Harp sat down with financial advisor Ramona Maior. Maior reflected on how financial advisors can better serve LGBTQ+ clients. She offered a number of quick and useful tips for advisors.

Evan Harp: What is the biggest challenge financial advisors have when it comes to how they handle LGBTQ+ clients and their issues?

Ramona Maior: One of the biggest challenges advisors face with LGBTQ+ clients is a lack of understanding. There are several financial and legal considerations that clients may encounter complexities that require additional care and consideration, such as adoption and gender-affirming surgery.

Harp: What’s one thing every advisor could do to make their practice more welcoming to LGBTQ+ people?

Maior: Openly display their commitment to diversity and inclusion on their website and social media outlets. Use inclusive language in content, and be open to sharing articles that specifically address LGBTQ+ issues.

Harp: How can LGBTQ+ investors find financial advisors who understand and respect their unique circumstances?

Maior: Ask for referrals from known LGBTQ+ community organizations. One is through the NGLCC, The National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, as they have a database of LGBTQ+-certified businesses.

Harp: Any thought leaders you want to highlight?

Maior: Laura LaTourette has been an LGBTQ+ champion for decades, as a LGBTQ+ advisor and as part of a lesbian-owned firm, she practices what she preaches.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Financial Literacy Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.