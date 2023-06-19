How Active Fixed Income Can Help Yield-Seeking Investors

For VettaFi’s ETFTrends Channel, Nick Peters-Golden discusses why active fixed income is the best way for investors to take advantage of higher yields. Investors should be discriminating when it comes to selecting fixed income instruments due to challenges like the inverted yield curve and the lack of real yields in many areas.

The overall climate is becoming more favorable to fixed income with the Fed finished or in the final innings of its hiking cycle, while inflation continues to moderate. However, investors should favor certain categories.

The best opportunities from a risk and reward perspective are in corporate credit and global, high-yield. Active fixed income funds offer investors the opportunity to increase exposure to these parts of the market, while avoiding less attractive parts.

According to Peters-Golden, active fixed income allows a bottom-up approach to investing which will outperform index-based funds. And, this judiciousness is more necessary in the current environment given the wide dispersion in quality and yields.

For instance, active corporate credit funds are able to outperform, because they are allocating to firms with strong balance sheets, while corporate credit index funds are taking a one size fits all approach.

Finsum: Trends are improving for bonds, but investors need to remain selective given the unique nature of the cycle. Active fixed income allows increased allocation to areas with better fundamentals and avoids ones where the risk-reward is not attractive.

