How Active Fixed Income Can Boost Returns and Increase Flexibility

In an article for Dividend.com, Aaron Levitt discussed why active fixed income funds have outperformed passive fixed income funds.

The majority of active equity funds underperform their industry benchmarks. Therefore, it’s not surprising that these have dominated in terms of inflows.

But, it’s a different story in fixed income. Recent research from JPMorgan shows that active fixed income has outperformed passive. Some of the reasons for this is that passive funds are overweight with firms and entities that have the most debt.

Active funds have wider latitude and can find opportunities in various parts of the market. They also are able to take positions in different parts of the capital structure. The absence of passive funds in these spaces also leads to more favorable valuations. Many active funds are also able to take advantage of foreign debt and high-yield fixed income.

As a result, inflows into active fixed income have been growing at a faster pace than inflows into passive fixed income. More inflows into active fixed income should also lead to increased liquidity in many parts of the fixed income space.

Overall, active funds have failed to outperform passive ones in the equity space but have done so in fixed income.

Finsum: Recent research shows that active fixed income has outperformed passive fixed income. This is contrary to many investors’ expectations given the outperformance of passive equity funds vs active equity funds.

