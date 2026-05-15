How Abbott's Volume-Driven Nutrition Strategy Is Shaping Up

Abbott ABT is a major player in the Nutrition space, where diversified consumer and healthcare manufacturers compete on pricing, ingredient innovations, distribution and evolving consumer preferences. However, first-quarter 2026 results remained under pressure, with sales declining 6% year over year on a reported basis, reflecting lower pediatric and adult nutrition volumes in both domestic and international markets. The U.S. pediatric business continues to see the impact following the loss of a large WIC contract.

Notably, the Nutrition business has faced persistently high manufacturing costs over the last several years, partly due to the elevated commodity costs that emerged after the pandemic. To offset these pressures, Abbott introduced price increases that eventually constrained volume growth, as customers became more price-sensitive in the current economic environment. Apparently, a similar trend has affected much of the broader consumer goods industry.

Seeking a more balanced growth profile where volume plays a larger role, the company started implementing price and promotion initiatives in late 2025. During the Aprilearnings call management indicated that early data reflect the intended results, with volume growth beginning to follow the recent pricing actions.

At the same time, Abbott is prioritizing innovation, an area that was sidelined over the last few years in favor of production and supply chain management in this business. Building on the launch of two new Ensure versions, the company plans to introduce eight new products over the course of the next 12 months. Together, these pricing actions and product launches are expected to support improving Nutrition growth as the year progresses.

New Updates From ABT Peers

Stryker SYK recently completed the acquisition of Amplitude Vascular Systems, Inc., a developer of a next-generation intravascular lithotripsy platform designed to treat complex peripheral arterial disease. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the company’s Peripheral Vascular (PV) portfolio by adding revascularization technology. Once cleared for use in applicable markets, the product will complement Stryker’s existing PV offerings and support its strategy to expand its presence in arterial disease treatment.

Roche Holding RHHBY received CE Mark for Elecsys pTau217, a blood test developed in collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company and designed to measure the phosphorylated Tau (pTau) 217 protein, an indicator of amyloid pathology and a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. The approval was granted on data from retrospective studies of a real-world population at the earliest stages of Alzheimer’s (Subjective Cognitive Decline, Mild Cognitive Impairment and Mild Dementia). The Elecsys pTau217 assay will leverage Roche’s broad installed base of instruments across countries accepting the CE mark.

ABT’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Year to date, ABT shares have plunged 32.2% compared with the industry’s 25.1% decline.



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In terms of valuation, Abbott is trading at a forward, five-year Price/Sales (P/S) of 2.84X, lower than its 4.64X median but above the industry average of 2.05X.



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Abbott’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been trending downward, as you can see below.



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Abbott currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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