How a Recession Could Make Upstart a Monster Stock

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) stock rocketed up more than 1,200% from its IPO price, only to crash more than 90% from the all-time high over the past year. Is Upstart in trouble, or does it have a bright future? In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss how its lending platform has yet to be tested through a full credit cycle. If its loans hold up in a downturn, its future could be very bright.

