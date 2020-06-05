How A Q&A With Nasdaq's CEO Helped James McKeone Become Co-Lead For The OPEN

Our Nasdaq employees take pride in making Nasdaq the leading company that it is, with respect for our diverse backgrounds and colleagues included. In the #NasdaqFam Pride series, we will be featuring members from the OPEN (Out Proud Employees of Nasdaq) and learn about how they are pushing for positive change for LGBTQ+ people in the workplace.



With the OPEN, Nasdaq aims to:

Promote LGBTQ equality in the workplace

Provide career development opportunities for LGBTQ employees

Lead events for LGBTQ employees and allies

Participate in efforts and volunteer on initiatives that serve the needs of the LGBTQ community

We recently spoke with James McKeone from our offices in London.

Tell us a little bit about your role at Nasdaq and how long you’ve been here.

I am VP & Head of Data for our European Markets business. I have been with Nasdaq for just under five years. The part of the business I sit in is really fascinating to work for - we offer a suite of data products across asset classes, from real-time equities data to fixed income analytics to corporate actions and lots more. We also offer various services in ESG and sustainability, which is a growing segment for us, and something that I personally find really interesting to work on.

How did you find out about the OPEN? When did you join?

A couple of years ago, our President & CEO Adena visited the London office, and during a Q&A, I asked her if Nasdaq had an LGBT network – she told me it was great timing as someone had asked in the U.S. and she asked People@Nasdaq to sync us. A few months later, we launched the OPEN, and I served as co-chair for the first year. I have to say that overall I have always found Nasdaq to be extremely inclusive and supportive – creating The OPEN was a natural next step, and it has been really appreciated by employees.

How would you describe the OPEN community to a new employee at Nasdaq?

The OPEN is our network for LGBTQ employees and allies – it provides support and resources for our employees and helps them to grow in their personal and professional lives. We promote equality and inclusivity, help with career development and mentorship, and we have been engaging in different volunteer projects to help the community. Oh, and of course we host really great social events too! For the allies in the group, it’s a chance to learn, show support and solidarity, and network with colleagues around the globe.

What is your most memorable experience while being a member?

Last year the network organized our annual LGBTQ Leaders conference, I was lucky enough to be travelling for business at the same time and could attend in person. There was a range of fantastic speakers, and what a great (and surreal) moment it was to watch two drag acts perform on our office terrace overlooking Times Square! Definitely a first for Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.