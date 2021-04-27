How a Fast, Interactive Investor Experience Can Help Advisors Grow Their Practice

By Rick Hurwitz

Today, financial advisors are focused on how they can grow their practice in a digital age.

That fact is nothing new, of course, but the ways that growth is achieved today is different than it was for previous generations. Speed, on-demand access, personalization, and convenience have all become hallmarks of high-growth companies.

Shoppers want their online purchases to show up on their front step soon after they place an order. Streaming platforms have effectively eliminated the need to wait for our favorite shows to air. And ridesharing platforms have grown on the promise of transportation – where we need it, when we need it – with no waiting for a taxi to drive by.

The same forces have also changed the relationship between wealth managers and their clients.

Today’s wired investors expect their needs to be met right away and in a highly personalized way. Just as platforms like Amazon and Netflix changed how we interact with what we buy and watch, speed and flexibility will now be table stakes in the financial advisory business as well. Today’s clients expect even more from their advisors – they want responsiveness, but they also want high quality advice, positive portfolio growth and transparency in everything that happens with their money.

This is putting new pressure on advisors to adapt.

But building and maintaining a business isn’t easy in 2021. Covid has all but eliminated face-to-face interactions between advisors and their clients for the foreseeable future, self-management portfolio tools inherently lack the trust that comes with a more personal touch, and the rapidly growing universe of investment products is increasingly confusing to both advisors and investors alike.

How can wealth managers accelerate the conversion of prospects into clients in this environment?

The answer lies at the intersection of the personal touch of an advisor with the advancement in machine learning and AI. It’s not only about being fast, but instead delivering real, actionable insights to clients – that every investor can understand – at the speed that they expect from everything else. Personalization can be found in the back-and-forth that happens between clients and their advisors about investment options, market trends and other insights, those dialogues that occur organically and turn into deeper discussions about their long-term goals and how their portfolio is positioned to achieve them.

Easier said than done, of course.

To rise to this challenge, nimble advisors are deploying technology with roots in e-commerce and social media, dropping legacy services of the past while adopting innovative solutions that make use of AI and machine learning. As a result, they are improving the client experience and building trust at the same time, transitioning to a digital culture that will be the long-term path to growth in this industry.

Platforms like Magnifi are making this a reality, delivering on the promise of better client engagement, faster time to value for new contacts and a digital-first culture that is streamlining interactions with clients as never before. As the world’s first natural language powered investment platform, Magnifi is leveling up advisors by offering access to a new world of simplicity and speed, making investment research and dialogue about it a quick and intuitive process that’s more engaging and transparent.

Consider the advantages of this kind of modern advisor-client experience.

Instead of taking days to research and assemble a model portfolio for a client, an advisor can sit with them and together explore multiple options that fit their portfolio needs at one time.

Instead of simply taking their advisor’s word for it, the client can actually participate in the creation of their portfolio, viewing all of the different products that are available to them at never-before-seen levels of transparency.

And, instead of sticking with surface level insights, advisors and their clients can dive deep into niche sectors and build portfolios using lesser-known investments that might offer better performance than the everyday options.

The fact is the relationship between advisors and their clients has changed forever and wealth managers need to rethink how they meet these demands going forward. It’s not just enough to be fast and responsive. You have to craft a personalized narrative and recommendations to differentiate your practice. And you have to do it at scale. Magnifi is helping advisors grow their practice by simplifying access to user experiences and technological advances that are positively impacting some many other industries.

Rick Hurwitz is President of Magnifi, a TIFIN GROUP Company, the world’s first natural language powered marketplace for investment products.

