How 770 Shares of This Beer Giant Yield About $100 a Year

Key Points

Recent Ambev payouts have averaged about $0.13 per share at current FX rates.

That works out to about $100 a year on 770 shares, assuming current price and exchange rates.

Brazilian regulations require minimum distributions from adjusted net income, which helps support recurring payouts.

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You've probably never ordered a Skol at your local bar. But it's basically the Bud Light of the Southern Hemisphere. Skol is ubiquitous, affordable, and ice-cold at every Brazilian beach kiosk from Belém to São Paulo.

Skol's parent company is Ambev (NYSE: ABEV), Latin America's dominant brewer and a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD). Besides local winners like Skol, Ambev bottles and distributes global brands like Budweiser, Stella Artois, and Corona.

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As of June 23, the stock trades around $3.10, which might trigger penny-stock alarm bells.

Don't let it.

Ambev is no lightweight, sporting a market cap near $50 billion. Seven hundred and seventy shares cost about $2,387 and should generate roughly $100 in dividends per year based on recent payouts.

One important quirk

Operating under Brazilian regulations and business traditions, Ambev doesn't follow the predictable quarterly schedule most U.S. investors expect.

Brazilian corporate law requires a minimum payout of 40% of adjusted net income, but companies can distribute profits as either dividends or "interest on shareholders' equity," each taxed differently. As a result, payouts arrive in lumps throughout the year rather than neat quarterly installments. Most years, it's just one large payout in December.

The consistency shows up in the totals. Per-share payouts have averaged around 0.70 Brazilian reals annually over the past three years. That's roughly $0.13 in U.S. dollars, which works out to a 4.2% annual yield.

Why this dividend has legs

Ambev isn't coasting on cheap lager and household-name brands. The company is moving upmarket in a hurry.

Premium and super-premium brands grew volumes at a high-teens rate last year, while nonalcoholic drinks surged 30%. Fancier beer means tastier margins, generating more cash for dividends.

Management also built a digital distribution edge in recent years. Zé Delivery handled 67 million orders in 2025. The BEES platform connects over a million small retailers directly to Ambev's supply chain, helping management optimize pricing and squeeze more profit from every bottle.

Ambev's cash engine is still humming

Ambev has a fortress balance sheet, an effective premiumization strategy, and distribution tech that competitors can't easily copy. And I didn't even mention the stellar brand portfolio yet. For investors comfortable with emerging-market volatility and an unpredictable payout schedule, this brewer offers solid income potential.

Holding fewer than 800 Ambev shares is a safe way to collect about $100 in dividend income each year.

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Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.