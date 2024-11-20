How 529 Plans Are Treated for Estate Planning and Taxes

A 529 plan can be a valuable tool in estate planning, particularly for families who want to minimize taxes while saving for education. Contributing to a 529 plan can allow you to remove funds from your taxable estate, which may help reduce estate taxes. This type of plan also offers other tax advantages, such as tax-free growth and withdrawals for qualified education expenses, which can help you transfer wealth efficiently. A financial advisor can help structure contributions, address tax considerations and integrate the plan into your estate goals.

How 529 Plans Work

A 529 plan is an education savings account that allows parents, grandparents or other individuals to set aside funds for future education expenses. Contributions to these plans are made with after-tax dollars, but the earnings grow on a tax-deferred basis and withdrawals for qualified educational expenses are tax-free. This tax treatment makes 529 plans an efficient way to save for college or other types of higher education, including vocational training.

Ownership of a 529 plan is flexible-the account holder can change the beneficiary or even transfer the funds to another qualified family member without incurring penalties. This feature provides the opportunity to adapt the use of the funds as circumstances change, such as if the original beneficiary receives a scholarship or chooses not to pursue higher education.

Many 529 plans are also offered by states, which may provide additional tax deductions or credits for contributions, depending on the state of residency. Even if you don't live in the state that offers the plan, you can still enroll in it.

How Much Can You Save in a 529 Plan?

While there are no specific annual contribution limits for 529 plans, contributions are subject to federal gift tax rules. In 2025, contributions of up to $19,000 ($38,000 for a married couple) per beneficiary per year qualify for the annual gift tax exclusion, meaning contributions up to this amount can be made without incurring gift taxes. For 2024, the annual exclusion is lower, at $18,000 for individuals and $36,000 for married couples.

Superfunding a 529 Plan

One of the unique features of 529 plans is the five-year superfunding option, which allows individuals to front-load contributions. Under this provision, an individual can contribute up to five times the annual gift tax exclusion in a single year-up to $95,000 per beneficiary in 2025, or $90,000 per beneficiary in 2024-without triggering gift taxes. Couples can each utilize this amount too, as the limits for married couples double to $190,000 and $180,000, respectively, for 2025 and 2024.

By using the five-year election, account holders effectively use five years’ worth of gift tax exclusions in advance, provided that no other gifts are made to the same beneficiary during that period. This approach can accelerate the tax-free growth of the funds, making it an attractive option for those with the financial capacity to invest a larger sum upfront.

State-Imposed Limits

States may also impose a maximum aggregate contribution limit, which typically ranges from around $235,000 to $550,000, depending on the state. This aggregate limit represents the maximum amount that can be contributed to a 529 plan for a single beneficiary. These high contribution limits make 529 plans an attractive option for families who wish to save extensively for education while also leveraging potential estate planning benefits.

Incorporating 529 Plans Into Your Estate Plan

Incorporating 529 plans into an estate plan can offer several advantages, particularly for those looking to reduce their taxable estate while providing for future generations. Contributions made to a 529 plan are considered completed gifts to the beneficiary, meaning that the assets are effectively removed from the account holder’s estate. This can help reduce the overall value of the estate, which may lower potential estate tax liabilities.

Importantly, while contributions are treated as gifts, the account owner retains control over the assets, allowing them to change the beneficiary or even take back the funds if necessary (though non-qualified withdrawals may incur taxes and penalties).

Five-Year Superfunding Strategy

The five-year superfunding option is a particularly powerful strategy for estate planning. By front-loading up to the limit of $95,000 per beneficiary in 2025, an individual can make a substantial gift without exceeding the annual gift tax exclusion over a five-year period. For couples, this amount doubles to $190,000 per beneficiary.

This strategy can significantly reduce the size of a taxable estate while accelerating the growth potential of the education fund. By using superfunding, individuals can effectively pass on substantial wealth while also leveraging tax-free compounding over many years.

However, it is important to remember that once the five-year election is used, no additional gifts can be made to the same beneficiary during the covered period without potentially triggering gift taxes. Gifts made in excess of the five-year limit during this time count against a person's lifetime gift tax exemption, which is $13.99 million in 2025, up from $13.61 in 2024.

Generation-Skipping Transfer Tax Considerations

Contributions to 529 plans may also help address generation-skipping transfer (GST) tax concerns. Since 529 plans can benefit grandchildren or other younger relatives, these accounts can be an effective way to transfer wealth across multiple generations, potentially minimizing the tax burden associated with larger estates. The ability to change beneficiaries without tax consequences further enhances this flexibility, making it easier to adapt the estate plan as family dynamics and educational needs evolve.

For example, let's take a grandparent who wants to pay for their grandchild's education. They contribute $95,000 to a 529 plan for the grandchild using the five-year superfunding strategy. This allows them to transfer a substantial amount of wealth out of their estate without incurring GST taxes while covering future educational costs. If the grandchild decides not to pursue higher education, they can change the beneficiary to another family member, preserving the account's value for educational purposes within the family.

State-Level Tax Benefits

Another consideration is the potential impact of state-level estate or gift taxes. Some states may offer additional incentives for contributing to a 529 plan, such as state tax deductions or credits, which can further enhance the overall estate planning strategy. These benefits can vary widely, so it is advisable to consult with a financial advisor or an estate planning attorney to understand the specific rules and tax implications in your state of residence.

Bottom Line

A 529 plan can help you save for education and reduce estate taxes. Families could use strategies like five-year super-funding and flexible beneficiary rules to transfer wealth efficiently. These accounts offer tax benefits and support long-term financial planning for educational costs.

