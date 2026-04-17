How This $5 Million Corporate Bond ETF Buy Fits a Broader Laddering Approach

Key Points

Clark Asset Management bought 242,921 shares of BSCT; the estimated trade value was $4.57 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value rose by $4.36 million, a change reflecting both trading and price movement.

The quarter-end stake stood at 1,244,819 shares valued at $23.23 million.

BSCT now represents 2.18% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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Clark Asset Management disclosed a buy of 242,921 shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) in its April 16, 2026, SEC filing, an estimated $4.57 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 16, 2026, Clark Asset Management increased its position in the Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 242,921 shares. The estimated transaction value was $4.57 million based on the average closing price during the first quarter of 2026. The fund’s quarter-end position in BSCT was valued at $23.23 million, up $4.36 million from the previous quarter, reflecting both share accumulation and price changes.

What else to know

The post-trade stake accounts for 2.18% of the fund's reportable equity holdings.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:VEA: $163.86 million (15.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VTV: $100.46 million (9.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VUG: $96.57 million (9.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VWO: $56.94 million (5.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VB: $43.23 million (4.1% of AUM)

As of April 15, 2026, BSCT shares were priced at $18.76.

ETF overview

Metric Value Net assets $2.8 billion Yield 4.5% Price (as of market close 2026-04-15) $18.76 1-year total return 6.5%

ETF snapshot

BSCT’s investment strategy targets U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2029, seeking to track the Invesco BulletShares Corporate Bond 2029 Index.

Its portfolio consists primarily of a diversified sample of corporate bonds, rebalanced monthly to maintain alignment with the index's maturity and credit quality profile.

It is structured as a target maturity ETF with a defined termination date in December 2029; the fund structure is designed for efficient exposure to the 2029 corporate bond segment.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF provides investors with a transparent, rules-based approach to accessing investment-grade corporate bonds that mature in 2029. The fund's defined maturity structure offers a predictable cash flow profile and facilitates laddering strategies for fixed income portfolios. With a substantial asset base and competitive yield, the ETF is positioned as a core tool for investors seeking targeted exposure to a specific segment of the corporate bond market.

What this transaction means for investors

This recent purchase appears to be part of a larger strategy to build out a bond ladder rather than just a standalone investment. For long-term investors, this approach is more significant than the individual trade itself. Based on other moves last quarter, Clark is carefully spreading out maturities from 2027 to 2031, which helps secure yields and minimize the risks that come with reinvesting over time.



Taking a step back, the rationale behind this positioning becomes clearer. The 2.18% allocation to the 2029 ETF is relatively modest compared to the core equity holdings, like VEA at 15.4% and VTV at 9.4% of AUM, indicating that it’s not a speculative move but instead thoughtful portfolio construction. The firm is effectively cultivating a reliable income stream that spans multiple years.



BSCT itself supports this goal, too. It consists of about 454 investment-grade bonds, totaling around $2.79 billion in assets, offering a 4.47% SEC yield and a low expense ratio of 0.10%. And with an effective duration of about 2.8 years and a defined maturity in 2029, it provides a clearer timeline for both income and return of principal compared to traditional bond funds.

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