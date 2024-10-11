How a 17-Year-Old From Rural Mexico Won the $100K Chegg.org Prize for Her AI Healthcare Tool

At just 17, Angela Elena Olazaran Laureano has significantly impacted healthcare access and STEM education in Mexico. Last month, she won the Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2024 and a $100,000 award at UN Week in New York City. Selected from over 11,000 nominations across 176 countries, Angela’s journey shows the power of innovation and determination.

Revolutionizing Healthcare in Rural Mexico

Angela, from Papantla, Veracruz, a rural community in Mexico, understood the challenges of limited healthcare access firsthand. The nearest medical center was often more than an hour away, and doctor shortages made wait times long. “People in my community live far from the nearest medical center and have to travel up to an hour to see a doctor,” she shared.

The COVID-19 pandemic worsened this situation. Many hesitated to seek medical care because of the fear of infection. Seeing the urgent need, Angela took action. She developed Ixtlilton, an AI-powered medical assistant that provides basic diagnoses and advises users if they need to see a doctor.

How Ixtlilton Works

What makes Ixtlilton unique is its ability to function without an internet connection, which is crucial for remote areas with limited connectivity. “In rural Mexico, only 56% of the population has internet access. Once downloaded, Ixtlilton can work offline,” Angela explained.

The app asks users 10 simple questions with “yes,” “no,” or “maybe” answers. It can currently diagnose 21 diseases, including COVID-19 and digestive issues. It also detects whether someone is likely contagious, helping prevent the spread of infectious diseases in areas with limited medical resources.

Challenges and Perseverance

Developing Ixtlilton wasn’t easy. Angela and her team faced many challenges, especially during the pandemic. “We started working on Ixtlilton during lockdowns, which made it hard to reach the communities we wanted to help,” she recalled. Even connecting with doctors to verify symptoms in the app was complex.

Despite the challenges, they persisted. The app, now available in both Spanish and Tutunakú, is already making a difference. Local authorities in Papantla are working with Angela’s team to link Ixtlilton with medical centers and pharmacies to guide patients on whether they need to visit a doctor.

STEM Advocacy for Girls

Angela’s achievements go beyond healthcare. She stands out in robotics competitions and passionately advocates for STEM education, especially for girls. In 2022, her robotics team won the Home Care Challenge at Mexico’s National Robotics Competition. In 2023, she earned two silver medals at the RoboRAVE World Championship, competing against teams from around the globe.

Angela has noticed the gender gap in STEM fields. “Often, I was one of the few girls at robotics competitions,” she said. She is determined to change that. “I want to show girls that we have the same potential as boys. We just need to believe in ourselves and take advantage of opportunities,” she added.

The Road Ahead

Angela plans to use her prize money to create a STEM classroom in Veracruz. This space will provide students with access to resources and allow them to develop their ideas. “The STEM classroom will be more than a learning environment—it will help students build essential skills like communication, creativity, and leadership,” Angela explained.

Angela also advocates for policy changes in Mexico, calling for STEM education to start at an earlier age. She believes introducing students to science and technology at a young age is essential to build interest.

As Angela continues her journey, she hopes to expand Ixtlilton’s capabilities and make it accessible to even more communities. “I would love to see Ixtlilton used not just in Mexico, but around the world,” she said.

