$HOVR stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HOVR stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,211,026 of trading volume.

$HOVR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HOVR:

$HOVR insiders have traded $HOVR stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 20 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC BRANDON ROBINSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 19,817 shares for an estimated $11,332 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRIAN FREDERICK MERKER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 13,113 shares for an estimated $7,508 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JASON MICHAEL O'NEILL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 11,959 shares for an estimated $6,887 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEWART MURRAY LEE (Head of People & Strategy) has made 5 purchases buying 3,057 shares for an estimated $1,765 and 0 sales.

$HOVR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $HOVR stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

