$HOVR stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HOVR stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,211,439 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HOVR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $HOVR stock page):
$HOVR Insider Trading Activity
$HOVR insiders have traded $HOVR stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 24 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC BRANDON ROBINSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 20,928 shares for an estimated $13,831 and 1 sale selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $438,500.
- STEWART MURRAY LEE (Head of People & Strategy) has made 6 purchases buying 3,221 shares for an estimated $2,134 and 1 sale selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $89,050.
- BRIAN FREDERICK MERKER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 13,864 shares for an estimated $9,198 and 0 sales.
- JASON MICHAEL O'NEILL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 12,615 shares for an estimated $8,363 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$HOVR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $HOVR stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG removed 123,753 shares (-85.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,351
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 41,761 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,715
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 25,935 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,486
- CAPITAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC removed 25,807 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $44,129
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 24,071 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,516
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 20,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,400
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 1,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $520
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$HOVR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HOVR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- D. Boral Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HOVR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HOVR forecast page.
You can track data on $HOVR on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.