$HOVR stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HOVR stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,211,439 of trading volume.

$HOVR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HOVR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $HOVR stock page ):

$HOVR insiders have traded $HOVR stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 24 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC BRANDON ROBINSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 20,928 shares for an estimated $13,831 and 1 sale selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $438,500 .

and 1 sale selling 250,000 shares for an estimated . STEWART MURRAY LEE (Head of People & Strategy) has made 6 purchases buying 3,221 shares for an estimated $2,134 and 1 sale selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $89,050 .

and 1 sale selling 50,000 shares for an estimated . BRIAN FREDERICK MERKER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 13,864 shares for an estimated $9,198 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JASON MICHAEL O'NEILL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 12,615 shares for an estimated $8,363 and 0 sales.

$HOVR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $HOVR stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HOVR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HOVR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

D. Boral Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

