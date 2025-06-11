$HOVR stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HOVR stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,604,869 of trading volume.

$HOVR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HOVR:

$HOVR insiders have traded $HOVR stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC BRANDON ROBINSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 22,790 shares for an estimated $13,249 and 0 sales.

BRIAN FREDERICK MERKER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 15,161 shares for an estimated $8,829 and 0 sales.

JASON MICHAEL O'NEILL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 14,007 shares for an estimated $8,208 and 0 sales.

$HOVR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $HOVR stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

