$HOVR stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HOVR stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,604,869 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HOVR:
$HOVR Insider Trading Activity
$HOVR insiders have traded $HOVR stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC BRANDON ROBINSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 22,790 shares for an estimated $13,249 and 0 sales.
- BRIAN FREDERICK MERKER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 15,161 shares for an estimated $8,829 and 0 sales.
- JASON MICHAEL O'NEILL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 14,007 shares for an estimated $8,208 and 0 sales.
$HOVR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $HOVR stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG removed 123,753 shares (-85.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,351
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 56,203 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,509
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 41,761 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,715
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 25,935 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,486
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 24,071 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,516
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 20,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,400
- TUTTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 12,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,559
