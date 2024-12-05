Hovnanian reports Q4 EPS $12.79 vs. $13.05 last year

Reports Q4 revenue $979.6M vs. $887M last year. As of October 31, 2024, consolidated community count increased 15.0% to 130 communities, compared with 113 communities as of October 31, 2023. Community count, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, increased 14.0% to 147 as of October 31, 2024, compared with 129 communities at October 31, 2023. “We are pleased that our total full year contracts of 6,007 homes and deliveries of 6,151 homes increased by 16% and 12% respectively year over year, which resulted in better-than-expected adjusted income before income taxes and adjusted EBITDA,” stated Ara Hovnanian (HOV), CEO. “The 48% increase in total fourth quarter contracts followed by the 55% increase in November demonstrates that consumer demand remains strong despite high mortgage rates and geopolitical and economic uncertainty, which persisted throughout this period. We adjusted our balance of pace versus price during the quarter. To spur consumers to action and to help them qualify for mortgages, we offered additional incentives, particularly in the West. Although these contracts are at lower margins, this is a conscious effort and we are very pleased with the tradeoff of pace for margin given our focus on inventory turns, EBIT ROI and quick move in homes. After several years of focusing on debt reduction, we shifted our focus in fiscal 2024 to a strategy with growth as the focal point. As evidence of our commitment to growth, during fiscal 2024, our land and land development spend increased 47% year over year, lot count grew 32% year over year and community count increased 14% year over year. The housing market continues to be driven by positive fundamentals. Given the growth in our lot count, community count and land and land development spend, we think we are well positioned to drive delivery growth in excess of 10% on an annual basis over the next few years and to continue to deliver top-tier industry returns to our shareholders.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HOV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.