HOVNANIAN ENTRPRS Earnings Preview: Recent $HOV Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HOVNANIAN ENTRPRS ($HOV) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $712,858,000 and earnings of $2.74 per share.

HOVNANIAN ENTRPRS Insider Trading Activity

HOVNANIAN ENTRPRS insiders have traded $HOV stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARA K HOVNANIAN (Chairman of Bd., Pres. & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 50,621 shares for an estimated $11,198,382 .

. EDWARD A KANGAS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $1,212,126 .

. JOSEPH A MARENGI sold 4,962 shares for an estimated $1,155,897

J LARRY SORSBY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,062 shares for an estimated $916,432 .

. VINCENT JR PAGANO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $603,330 .

. ROBIN STONE SELLERS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,062 shares for an estimated $199,571.

HOVNANIAN ENTRPRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of HOVNANIAN ENTRPRS stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

