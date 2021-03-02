Markets
HOV

Hovnanian Enterprises Turns To Profit In Q1

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) reported that its net income for the first-quarter was $19.0 million or $2.75 per share, compared to a net loss of $9.1 million, or $1.49 per share in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Total revenues increased 16.3% to $574.7 million from $494.1 million in the same quarter of the prior year.

Looking ahead for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the company expects total revenues to be between $700 million and $750 million; adjusted pretax income of $30 million - $45 million.

For fiscal 2021, the company projects adjusted pretax income to be between $140 million and $160 million and total revenues of $2.65 billion - $2.80 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HOV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More