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HOV

Hovnanian Enterprises Slips To Loss In Q2; Stock Up 4.5% Of Rosy Q3 Revenue Outlook

May 21, 2026 — 09:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Homebuilder Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV) reported Thursday a net loss for the second quarter of $2.95 million or $0.46 per share, compared to net income of $17.06 million or $2.43 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter declined to $667.65 million from $686.47 million in the same quarter last year.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, the company expects adjusted pretax income between breakeven and $10 million and adjusted EBITDA between $30 million and $40 million on total revenues between $650 million and $750 million.

In Thursday's regular trading session on the NYSE, HOV is currently trading at $102.46, up $4.52 or 4.62 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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