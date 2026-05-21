Hovnanian Enterprises Slips To Loss In Q2; Stock Up 4.5% Of Rosy Q3 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Homebuilder Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV) reported Thursday a net loss for the second quarter of $2.95 million or $0.46 per share, compared to net income of $17.06 million or $2.43 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter declined to $667.65 million from $686.47 million in the same quarter last year.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, the company expects adjusted pretax income between breakeven and $10 million and adjusted EBITDA between $30 million and $40 million on total revenues between $650 million and $750 million.

In Thursday's regular trading session on the NYSE, HOV is currently trading at $102.46, up $4.52 or 4.62 percent.

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